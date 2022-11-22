TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC.'S CHAIRMAN'S HOLIDAY MESSAGE

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or "TWI") today released the following comments from its Chairman of the Board, Morry Taylor.

"Well, this is Thanksgiving week and every Shareholder has to be thankful for the job Paul Reitz, President and CEO, and his One Titan team has done this past year. I know there are many questions on why the TWI stock is not at $25/per share since analysts have TWI in this price range. I do not have an answer for that question. What I think is anyone whose business has to do with agriculture is doing well and will be running hard into the future! I believe this Wednesday John Deere will announce earnings, the great green machine has been around for over 180 years, and this year has been a successful one for them. I want to congratulate the Deere Team for their success. I also want to congratulate CNH, AGCO, Kubota, Kioti and the whole industry for a great job done. As we have stated previously, I believe Titan will also have its greatest year since going public in 1994. I believe our industries will keep going in a positive direction through 2023 and beyond. Yes, there is a lot of negative talk, but generally not in the agriculture business. This past week, I talked with an equipment dealer who told us about buying back a combine that was one year old and had 400 hours on it and he paid the farmer $100,000 more than what he sold it at one year ago. He has sold the combine to another farmer already and made a fair profit. Now, what does this mean? It is simple - there is a shortage of good equipment, and as long as corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, etc. remain on the high side, there will be demand for equipment.

"So, for all of you worried about recession, I do not believe it is not going to happen to the farming business in the near future. Titan put out Q3 results the first week of November and it was tremendous. The fourth quarter should also be strong for TWI.

"So, everyone have a Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy New Year! Take time to think about how short life is, stay healthy and I hope to talk to you after the first of the year."

