Integrity Named One of the Top 100 Companies for Happiest Employees in the United States

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has been named one of the top 100 large companies in the U.S. for happiest employees. Integrity was joined on the list by winners that included Google, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, HubSpot and 23&Me, among others. The 2022 Happiest Employees Award was given by Comparably , a leading platform that provides workplace culture data for public and private companies.

With this award, Integrity has again demonstrated itself to be an industry leader in workplace value. Comparably's Top 100 Happiest Employees companies are determined based on sentiment ratings provided by employees directly. Rankings were compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies in the U.S. and Canada. Employees anonymously answered questions on a variety of topics related to their overall happiness at work, including benefits, pay, company goals, interactions with coworkers and how excited they were to go to work each day.

"When our employees are happy, there's a ripple effect that greatly enhances our mission to help all Americans plan for the good days ahead," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Happier employees create a strong and lasting culture, innovate better and faster, and go above and beyond to serve the needs of all our stakeholders. That's why we not only provide great benefits to our employees, but also give them the opportunity to have meaningful ownership in our company. This award says a lot about what we're building internally — and it will have external benefits for our customers and partners as well. It's a testament to how consistently we live and demonstrate Integrity's core values in everything we do!"

The Integrity employees surveyed by Comparably attributed their happiness to key factors, such as Integrity's innovative Employee Ownership Plan, as well as workplace culture and commitment to building a strong community. The Employee Ownership Plan has had a particularly profound impact on Integrity and the industry at large. It allows Integrity employees to have an ownership stake in the company at no cost to them and has paid out over $175 million to Integrity team members in the last three years alone. Additionally, each year employees receive two full days of paid time off to volunteer in their local communities. Integrity's focus on diversity and Women in Leadership also contributed to the high Comparably score, as the company continues to encourage individuals to be themselves and bring their unique skill sets to the team.

"Being recognized as a company with the Happiest Employees speaks volumes about the culture our employees have worked so hard to build — and live every day," shared Rachelle McReynolds, Chief HR Officer and VP of People and Culture. "When people love what they do, who they work with and the company they work for, there is a level of synergistic positivity that delivers amazing results to the partners and customers we serve. Integrity places a large emphasis on providing unique and meaningful benefits and perks, such as time off to serve and company ownership. It's really our team members who give life and meaning to the culture we're striving to create."

"Our data consistently shows that employee happiness is a significant driver of company culture and employee retention," said Comparably Co-Founder and CEO Jason Nazar. "Integrity's rank on our Happiest Employees list is a testament to the organization's focus and commitment to its people."

The Happiest Employees Award is the latest of several high-profile awards Integrity has recently received. In April 2022, Integrity won a Best Place to Work in Dallas award along with Best HR Team award. In July, Integrity CEO Bryan W. Adams was named "Best CEO for Diversity" on Comparably's Top 100 Awards.

