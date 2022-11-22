The 6th Hainan International Health Industry Expo 2022 kicks off in Haikou, China

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Hainan International Health Industry Expo 2022 kicks off at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, Hainan province, China recently. With three theme pavilions: Regional Characteristics, Innovative Drugs and Medical Devices, and Health and Wellness, the 40,000+ square-meter expo attracted over 500 exhibitors, including many leading companies in their respective fields.

Founded in 2017, the Hainan International Health Industry Expo has been successfully held for five years in a row. This year's expo consisted of over 40 themed parallel forums covering one health, digital therapeutics, and innovative cancer treatments, including a forum focusing on how to raise funding so that major achievements in the development of new drugs can be commercialized. Besides traditional Chinese medicine masters, and researchers fellows from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), over 6,000 business representatives as well as specialists and researchers from the World Health Organization and other international organizations from more than 20 countries and regions worldwide participated in the event at which they discussed the development trends and business opportunities in the health industry given the new economic landscape as well as the ways on how to achieve growth by using the favorable policies put in place by the Chinese government for the Hainan Free Trade Port.

At the China International Healthcare Industry Summit and International One Health Conference, a number of distinguished guests who are committed to the global health industry delivered keynote speeches on multiple key topics, including the development of the Chinese health sector in the post-pandemic era, in addition to engaging in expert talks, experience sharing, industry-focused discussions and resource promotion. During the event, China National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases director Zhang Wenhong shared strategies and ideas on infection prevention and control for Covid-19 and discussed how to contribute to the global economic recovery by leveraging China's experience in epidemic prevention and control.

He Wei, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee and executive vice chairman of the CPWDP Central Committee, delivered opening remarks online. In addition, a number of leaders and guests attended the opening ceremony of the expo, including CPWDP Central Committee vice chairman and Hainan Province vice governor Wang Lu, and CPC Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County Committee secretary Mu Kerui, unveil the establishment of the Health and Medical Research Institution within Hainan Free Trade Port.

At the opening ceremony, CPC Wuzhishan Municipal Committee deputy secretary and Wuzhishan Municipal People's Government mayor Chen Guoliang released the White Paper on the Development of Wuzhishan City's Climate-based Healthcare Sector, which comprehensively outlines the unique healthcare resources and geographical advantages of Wuzhishan City from five perspectives, including climate, the environment and available medical resources.

View original content:

SOURCE The Hainan International Health Industry Expo