1NCE expands Leadership Team in Europe and Asia-Pacific

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate, today announced the appointment of two Senior Vice Presidents to oversee the development and execution of the company's strategic plans in Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Nicolás Martinez-Fresno has been appointed Senior Vice President for Business Development & Sales, Europe. And Hitoshi Ono has been appointed Senior Vice President for Japan and APAC.

Martinez-Fresno will lead and scale the company's sales and sales support teams to drive strong customer and partner engagement. Ono will lead the company's expansion in the region, including a strategic partnership with SoftBank to market 1NCE's services exclusively in 19 APAC markets.

Martinez-Fresno is an accomplished international managing director of sales with more than 20 years of experience leading enterprise business units of technology companies across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. From 2014 to 2021, he held progressively senior roles at Vodafone Global Enterprise, most recently as Global Director for Business Solutions Sales, Industry Consulting and Innovation.

Ono has worked for 25 years in business development and sales account management for a variety of blue-chip technology brands, including Cisco, Hewlett-Packard, Panasonic and Vodafone. He has unique expertise in selling a diverse range of products and services, including hardware, software, licensing, IoT connectivity and cloud-based solutions.

