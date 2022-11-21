'Tis the Season: Win the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* FOR LIFE with Checkers® & Rally's®

Checkers & Rally's Kicks off Black "FryDay" Early with the Fry-Filled Opportunity of a Lifetime, Enter Now through Nov. 27 for the Chance to Win

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, today announced the ultimate Black "FryDay" offer** of a lifetime. Checkers is (literally) rallying everyone to enter for the chance to win free fries for life – long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America – now through Sunday, Nov. 27 in honor of the Black "FryDay" holiday. The prize will be fulfilled as a cash prize, awarding the winner one large order of fries each week for the next 25 years.

To enter, fry fanatics can simply visit Checker's & Rally's Instagram post tied to this sweepstakes and comment on the post. From there, they can look out for a direct message from Checkers & Rally's in Instagram for an entry form to complete. Entrants who share Checkers & Rally's post and tag the Company's handle (@checkersrallys) on Instagram accompanied by the hashtag #BlackFryDay will receive one additional entry into the sweepstakes. All those who enter will instantly receive a digital coupon valid for a free large order of Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries (no purchase necessary***), redeemable through Nov. 27, as well.

"Fry lovers everywhere can fry-nally enjoy nothing but the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America for years to come, giving renewed meaning to the biggest 'FryDay' of the holiday season," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "In 'identi-frying' the importance of the holidays, Checkers & Rally's felt there's no better opportunity or time to celebrate togetherness than to share our Famous Seasoned Fries with everyone – win or lose – and encourage all those who enter to do the same among family and friends."

For more information, hours of operation or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit Checkers.com.

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be U.S. resident (excluding AK, HI, & RI), 18 or older. Begins 12:00:01 a.m. ET 11/21/2022. Ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET 11/27/2022. "Fries for life" awarded as a check for $11,066, calculated based on one large fry per week for 25 years. Winners selected at random. Odds depend on number of entries. Void in AK, HI, RI and where prohibited. Restrictions apply. For details see Official Rules at www.BlackFryDay.com.

***Valid from 11/21/22 – 11/27/22 at participating locations, during regular business hours. Not included in Order Ahead/Delivery orders placed via Checkers.com. Not valid on orders via third party delivery services/apps. Limit one offer per person per visit. While supplies last. Cannot be combined with other coupons or offers.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

