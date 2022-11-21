Tampa General Hospital Reaches Milestone in Newborn Deliveries

The TGH Women's Institute delivered more than 7,000 babies in fiscal year 2022, setting a record for the most deliveries in two decades at the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Tampa just got a boost in its resident population with a record number of newborns delivered at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) during the past fiscal year (October 2021 through September 2022).

More than 7,000 babies came into the world at the TGH Women's Institute, the most deliveries at the hospital in more than 20 years. In addition to these routine deliveries, the hospital and specialists with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine also delivered more high-risk patients than any other hospital in the region.

"This is a milestone number, but it's more than just a statistic on deliveries at Tampa General Hospital,'' said Dr. Judette Louis, MD, Chief of the Women's Institute at Tampa General Hospital and James M. Ingram Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "More patients are deciding to deliver their babies at TGH. This means that our programs to provide safe, innovative and world-class care will impact more patients, resulting in better outcomes for mothers and their newborns."

The record number of babies – roughly 1,000 more than the previous fiscal year – underscores the work of the Women's Institute, which provides a full range of women's health services, from routine obstetrics and gynecology to more complex maternal-fetal medicine and neonatal care.

As the only academic medical center in West Central Florida and a nationally recognized leader in high-risk obstetrics, TGH and USF Health offer access to the highest level of women's and infant care in virtually every medical subspecialty, including specialty services in mental health, genetic counseling and pediatrics. The entire team at the Women's Institute also goes the extra mile in making mothers feel welcome and comfortable during their stay at Tampa General Hospital.

The new record also speaks to the broader recognition TGH and USF Health have received in related areas of specialization. Recent accolades include:

The consistency of excellence, along with the growing number of deliveries, highlights the vital role TGH plays in the community, said Melissa Golombek, RN, DNP, MHCM, NE-BC, CPN and senior administrator at the TGH Women's Institute.

"The milestone of 7,000 deliveries in a single year is a major accomplishment for the Women's Institute," Golombek said. "Each of these birth stories is a testament to the successful collaboration between our physicians and team members who partner with families and provide the utmost care and attention. As we continue to achieve new milestones, we commit to focusing on excellent care by enhancing each patient's labor, delivery and postpartum experience. Each and every birth is incredibly special and rewarding for our team."

