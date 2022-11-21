Solvo Introduces Data Posture Manager to Remediate Sensitive Data Exposure and IAM Policy Violations for Public Cloud Users

Solvo delivers one-click, real-time cloud data and infrastructure security to eliminate risks created by excessive access and privilege

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvo , provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, today announces the general availability of Data Posture Manager, its new cloud data and infrastructure management solution for public cloud users. Data Posture Manager delivers enhanced visibility into users and cloud components that have access to sensitive data, alerting organizations to excessive or newly-granted privileges and enabling one-click, real-time remediation of security policy violations, ultimately helping security teams combat overload, fatigue, and lack of resources. Solvo prioritizes findings based on risks, vulnerabilities, and business impact and is the first platform to combine runtime application analysis, infrastructure security, and data posture management capabilities to support R&D, DevOps, and security teams that protect organizations using public cloud services from misconfigurations, data leakage, and breaches.

"Our mission is to empower organizations to innovate at cloud speed and scale by supporting CISOs and security teams in preventing data exposure and risk. Data Posture Manager brings together visibility, governance, prioritization, and remediation capabilities to ensure that data resources are protected from unauthorized entities across all cloud environments along with vulnerabilities on computing assets that can affect the data resources," said Shira Shamban, CEO and Co-Founder, Solvo. "These security enhancements build on Solvo's existing capabilities, delivering the unparalleled ability to take control of data in the cloud, establish a least-privilege security model to protect against exposure and breaches, and refocus efforts on innovation and business growth."

Seventy-five percent of security failures are the result of inadequate identity and access configurations, according to Gartner . Sensitive data is often stored across multiple cloud environments, comes in contact with countless users and cloud entities, and is found in unexpected, vulnerable places. Cloud Security Alliance released a report that found 67% of organizations host sensitive data or workloads in the public cloud. This is a source of risk and exposure that could have a significantly detrimental impact on business. Solvo's Data Posture Manager uncovers risky cloud entitlements to show organizations which entities have access to sensitive data at any given time to prioritize and mitigate risks before they face a costly data breach or compliance violation.

"It is up to business leaders to ensure the security of their company's cloud data and applications," said Yvonne Wassenaar, former CEO of Puppet. "The risk of serious exposure and business disruption is exponentially increasing as we see cloud environments and endpoints expanding at a rapid pace. Given the speed of development and talent challenges, it is too easy to have misconfigurations and mismanaged identity and access policies. The Data Posture Manager from Solvo accounts for the severity of these risks, offering actionable insights to remediate the most pressing threats to an organization to secure data before it's leaked, stolen, or otherwise compromised."

