Progress in Emerging Alzheimer's Therapeutics Based on Biology of Aging to be Highlighted in Session Moderated by Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) at 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference

Progress in Emerging Alzheimer's Therapeutics Based on Biology of Aging to be Highlighted in Session Moderated by Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) at 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference

ADDF-funded investigators to showcase research on wide range of drug targets that may one day be combined in precision treatments

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation will be moderating a session, "Beyond Amyloid and Tau: Emerging Solutions," at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, which will be held November 29th through December 2nd at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, California.

This session will focus on the biology of aging and promising drugs in the pipeline that target a host of underlying pathologies that contribute to Alzheimer's disease. It will feature presentations on research including novel senolytics and prevention approaches for Alzheimer's and related dementias, as well as a roundtable moderated by Niranjan Bose, Managing Director, Health & Life Sciences at Gates Ventures, featuring four global investment organizations – Dementia Discovery Fund, Gates Ventures, EQT Life Sciences, and the ADDF – to discuss the path forward for the Alzheimer's research field.

CTAD will also feature sessions and keynotes from 15 ADDF-funded investigators whose work is informed by the biology of aging, which relies on our understanding of the aging brain to develop a multi-pathway approach to Alzheimer's diagnostics, treatment, and prevention. These diverse approaches reflect the current Alzheimer's pipeline, which, according to a recent report by the ADDF, currently has 75% of drugs in clinical trials focused on non-amyloid and tau targets.

"While anti-amyloid therapies will likely serve as a starting point, there is a broader consensus on the need to develop multiple therapies informed by the biology of aging. Like other diseases of aging, such as cancer, the holy grail for Alzheimer's treatments will be a combination therapy and precision medicine approach so we can treat each patient's Alzheimer's based on their individual biological pathology," said Dr. Howard Fillit, the ADDF's Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer.

Dr. Fillit will participate in several sessions that speak to these emerging approaches:

"Beyond Amyloid and Tau: Emerging Solutions" on Thursday, December 1 at 9:50am PST

"Investments in Innovation: Advancing the Path Forward to New Alzheimer's Treatments" (round table) on Thursday, December 1 at 2:30pm PST

"Late Breaking Oral Communications" on Thursday, December 1 at 4:30pm PST

Additional sessions from ADDF-funded investigators will include:

"Precision Prevention of Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease: Advancing Multidomain Interventions " with Dr. Miia Kivipelto on Wednesday, November 30 at 9:00am PST





"Senolytic Therapy to Modulate the Progression of Alzheimer's Disease (SToMP-AD) – Pilot Study Results on Central Nervous System Penetrance and Alzheimer's Disease Biomarkers" with Dr. Miranda Orr on Thursday, December 1 at 10:10am PST

To view the full program for the 2022 CTAD conference, visit the conference webpage.

About the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded over $209 million to fund more than 690 Alzheimer's drug discovery and biomarker programs and clinical trials in 19 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org

View original content:

SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation