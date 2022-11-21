Mohr Partners Awarded 2022 Supplier of the Year by the DFW MSDC

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global full-service corporate real estate services and outsourcing firm, earned the Supplier of the Year (Class III) honors from the Dallas Fort Worth chapter of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (DFW MSDC).

Mohr Partners' Managing Principal Michele Shibuya and Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya accepting the Supplier of the Year (Class III) award from DFW MSDC President & CEO Margo Posey (center). (PRNewswire)

Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya accepted the award at the DFW MSDC's annual E Awards Gala on November 18, 2022. The event, held at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, was attended by 800 business and political leaders from Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Said Shibuya, "I am grateful to the DFW MSDC, under the leadership of President & CEO Margo Posey, for enabling Mohr Partners to become the preferred commercial real estate service provider to the Billion Dollar Roundtable, which is a non-profit organization made up of the top 32 Fortune 500 companies who spend at least $1 billion dollars a year which minority-owned businesses."

Mohr Partners, which was founded 36 years ago in Dallas, became the world's largest certified minority-owned commercial real estate company when Robert and Michele Shibuya became the majority owners in April 2017 through a management buyout transaction.

In the last 5 years, Mohr Partners has doubled in size through a strategic growth plan focused on adding new clients and attracting new talent. Mohr Partners commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has resulted in a leadership team which is 100% diverse and a labor force which is 36% diverse.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting, research, site selection, labor analytics, project & construction management, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facilities management services. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com .

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.