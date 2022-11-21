Geotab receives EcoVadis Bronze sustainability rating

EcoVadis cites Geotab's GHG emissions reporting as one of its environmental strengths

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in IoT and connected transportation has been awarded a Bronze medal from EcoVadis , in recognition of its positive environmental and social change across company operations. The rating by EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of sustainability ratings, reinforces Geotab's commitment to sustainability.

A signatory of The Climate Pledge , this was a year of milestones for Geotab, which recently announced it lowered its carbon emissions in its first Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report , had its carbon emission reduction targets validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) , and won a Google Cloud Customer award for Sustainability , following on its 2021 Sustainability Report .

Geotab's strengths on environmental performance as noted on the EcoVadis scorecard include:

Reporting on scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions

Environmental policies on waste, energy consumption and greenhouse gas

Measures to reuse or recycle waste

Purchase of renewable energy

Employee awareness training on waste reduction

Science Based Targets initiative and We Mean Business Coalition Commitments to theand

The scorecard also recognized Geotab's policies on sustainable procurement and good performance on labor and human rights and ethics.

"At Geotab, we provide data insights to help companies accelerate their sustainability journey, and we are also walking the walk ourselves. This EcoVadis bronze rating shows that Geotab is working to improve the environmental, social and ethical impact of our operations," said Chuck Van Kempen, Associate Vice President, Corporate Sustainability at Geotab. "Data insights are key to making critical decisions to advance sustainability goals. Without data intelligence, it's difficult to understand the path forward, including the actions that will have the biggest impact for organizations and society."

The EcoVadis methodology scores companies on 21 sustainability criteria across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, providing a performance benchmark which can be used to track improvement over time. Similarly, Geotab provides a full suite of sustainable fleet solutions to enable companies to assess and manage the environmental impact of their operations at each stage of their emissions reduction journey , such as the EV Suitability Assessment , Green Fleet Dashboard , fuel usage and idling reports, routing optimization, Geotab Keyless , Fleet Electrification Knowledge Center .

Trusted data insights are key to understanding, acting, and scaling efforts on sustainability. Geotab firmly believes that businesses have a significant role in supporting global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, one of the greatest crises the world is facing today. Through data intelligence, companies, large and small, can benchmark their results, and measure their progress towards achieving their sustainability goals.

For more information on Geotab's global sustainability initiatives and targets, please visit: https://www.geotab.com/about/corporate-sustainability/

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

