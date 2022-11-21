CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind U.S. Bancorp Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 27, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention U.S. Bancorp ("U.S. Bancorp") (NYSE: USB) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in U.S. Bancorp, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/u-s-bancorp-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=33872&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against U.S. Bancorp includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent; (b) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (e) U.S. Bancorp's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (f) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 27, 2022

Aggrieved U.S. Bancorp investors only have until December 27, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong