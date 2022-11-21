Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Announces Listing of its Common Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) (OTCQB: SEPSF) (FSE: FSX: JJ8) is pleased to announce its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) on November 10, 2022, under the stock symbol FSX: JJ8. The Company's common shares will continue trading on the CSE under the stock symbol CSE: ASEP and on the OTCQB under the stock symbol OTCQB: SEPSF.

The FSE listing represents a strategic milestone for the Company, as it provides exposure to the European retail and institutional investment community and highlights its potential as a global biotechnology enterprise. This listing is expected to provide the Company with added liquidity and a diversified investor base within a large and globally recognized exchange. Recently, Asep Inc.'s patent application for its sepsis diagnostic technology was approved by 13 European countries, and the listing on the FSE will certainly provide the Company with exposure to the European investment community.

Founder, chairman and CEO Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock stated, "Asep is addressing globally critical issues causing the failure of antibiotics. Trading in Germany (Europe) enables us to maintain a global investor base to support the advanced development of our breakthrough sepsis diagnostics and anti-biofilm therapeutics."

ABOUT THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centres for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors. (boerse-frankfurt.de/en)

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Medical Inc. (asepmedical.com) is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. (Sepset Inc.) and ABT Innovations Inc. (ABT Inc.), that are both in the advanced development of both proprietary diagnostic tools, enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis as well as broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

Sepset Inc. (sepset.ca) is developing a diagnostic technology that involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), while other diagnostics only provide diagnosis after 24-36 hours. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

ABT Inc.'s (abtinnovations.ca) peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants. The company is in the pre-clinical development phase with promising data.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS —

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements include but are not limited to the successful clinical testing of our Sepsis diagnostic test and its intended filing for regulatory approval; and the undertaking of pre-clinical studies on our lead therapeutic, with the expectation that this will lead to fast-track clinical trials. Various assumptions were used in drawing conclusions or making the predictions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Asep Medical Inc.'s prospectus dated November 9, 2021) available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Asep Inc. is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

