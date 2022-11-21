AB Capital Group Chooses Innovative SS&C Platform to Propel Business

Philippines-based financial services provider selects SS&C Aloha to power new wealth business

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced AB Capital Group has chosen the new innovative platform SS&C Aloha to advance its investment operations, revamp core infrastructure and support its growth objectives.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C) (PRNewswire)

AB Capital Group manages P30 billion in equity, balanced and money market funds, and segregated investment and trust accounts. After a lengthy due diligence process, AB Capital selected SS&C Aloha to help launch and grow its new Private Wealth business and replace the legacy system supporting its Trust division. SS&C Aloha's single data model, open microservices architecture and front-to-back digital capabilities will help reduce operating costs, risks and technical complexity while improving the customer experience.

"We aim to redefine and advance the wealth experience here in the Philippines with our new Private Wealth group," said Chrissi Morillo, Managing Director, AB Capital Private Wealth. "SS&C Aloha will help streamline the end-to-end wealth processes, reduce risks, strengthen compliance, and support excellent customer journey."

Mike Manuel, Trust Officer, AB Capital Trust, further shared, "We managed a rigorous vendor selection process. In the end, SS&C Aloha was far superior to other options."

Cloud-native SS&C Aloha will deliver effective capabilities and intelligent technologies to both AB Capital business lines across front, middle and back-office functions, including IBOR, ABOR, performance and risk, client reporting, billing and compliance. Users can access real-time information through a modern user interface leveraging role-tailored dashboards and automated workflows. SS&C Aloha's on-demand scalability, single data model and end-to-end functionality were key factors in AB Capital's selection decision.

"We are pleased that Aloha's feature-rich and innovative capabilities will deliver the tools and technology to help AB Capital enhance their effectiveness, meet their goals to expand and grow their business," said Christy Bremner, Senior V.P. and General Manager, SS&C Technologies. "We look forward to working with AB Capital to support the growing wealth management industry in the Philippines and Southeast Asia."

About AB Capital Group

A boutique financial services provider, AB Capital Group focuses on wealth management, trust services, investment banking, and stock market investing. The Group consists of: AB Capital Securities, Inc., one of the oldest and most trusted stock broking names in the industry; AB Capital Asset Management and Trust, with P30 billion in equity, balanced and money market funds under management; AB Capital Investment Banking, providing cutting-edge advice to corporations; and AB Capital Private Wealth, offering bespoke and expert solutions to the wealth journey of high-net-worth clients.

For more information on AB Capital Group, visit: https://www.abcapitalonline.com/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SS&C