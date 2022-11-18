Kindred addresses responsible gambling with Swedish decision makers

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Kindred today hosts a local version of the Sustainable Gambling Conference at its Stockholm office. The theme "A sustainable gambling industry for the future" looks to spark a discussion on how the industry can address harmful gambling more efficiently through collaboration with regulators, the media sector, the sports movement, and other stakeholders. Members of the Parliament will also give their view on the development of the gambling market, almost four years after the Swedish reregulation.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) today, on 18 November, hosts a local version of the Sustainable Gambling Conference, SGC, at its Stockholm office. Kindred has been hosting the SGC for seven consecutive years, with the ambition to propel a more sustainable industry by taking a holistic approach, with room for a variety of perspectives. This year's main conference was held in Amsterdam with the theme "An honest conversation".

The first local SGC taking place in Stockholm looks to build on that concept of broad collaboration, by bringing together influential local voices from the gambling industry, politics, media, academia, NGOs and the sports movement to discuss issues such as strengthened consumer protection and responsible gambling. There will also be a presentation of a study on the gambling habits of elite football players and the launch of a joint initiative to reduce harmful gambling.

"Hosting the first local version of the Sustainable Gambling Conference here in Stockholm is something I am very proud of. Local collaboration, not just within the industry, but also with other stakeholders such as media and sports sector representatives, authorities, and treatment centres, is crucial for the development of a sustainable gambling market", says Jonas Daag, General Manager Sweden, Kindred Group.

"We as an individual operator of course have a big responsibility to provide a safe and reliable environment for our customers. But through increased stakeholder collaboration, we will be able to go even further in our ambition to ensure a safe and sustainable Swedish gambling market. Taking a local perspective is important in this regard, as we come closer to each market's specific conditions", concludes Pär Nygårds, Head of Corporate Affairs Sweden, Kindred Group.

For more information:

Pär Nygårds, Head of Corporate Affairs Sweden, Kindred Group

par.nygards@kindredgroup.com

Maria Angell-Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 721 651 517

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3669156/1679992.pdf Kindred addresses responsible gambling with Swedish decision makers https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/sgc-pms,c3115446 SGC pms

View original content:

SOURCE Kindred Group