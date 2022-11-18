LawCall
InventHelp Inventor Develops Oyster Grip to Protect the Hands & Fingers (JXA 180)

Published: Nov. 18, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of cutting and burning my hand and fingers when eating oysters. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Yulee, Fla., "so I invented the OYSTER GRIP. My design provides a protective barrier between the temperature of the oyster, as well as the sharp edge of a knife."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the hands and fingers when eating oysters. In doing so, it helps to prevent cuts and burns. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it can also be used when eating clams and mussels. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for households and commercial eating establishments that serve seafood. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JXA-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

