Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett Team with TownHall for Feed The Need #10

Pro athletes and prominent community figures lend a helping hand at the10th annual Feed the Need TownHall Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When they're not giving it their all on the field, top Cleveland professional athletes and superstars show up off the field to give back. Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett will help serve 4,000 free turkey dinners to those in need at TownHall on Tuesday, November 22, from 11-5 pm. It will mark the 10th Anniversary for Feed The Need TownHall in Ohio City.

Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett will help serve 4,000 free turkey dinners to those in need at TownHall.

In support of their teammates, Joel Bitonio, David Njoku, Kareem Hunt, John Johnson III, Jedrick Wills, Donovan People Jones, Greg Newsome II, Pharaoh Brown, Kellen Mond, and Perrion Winfrey will all lend a helping hand to serve. Cleveland Basketball great, Darius Garland, Cleveland legend, Bernie Kosar, and many other notable Cleveland leaders will all unite to serve the less fortunate.

TownHall, the country's first 100% non-GMO restaurant and a staple of Cleveland's revitalization efforts, leads this annual initiative, by Ethos Hospitality Group.

Since 2013, over 40,000 meals have been served by Jim Brown, Bernie Kosar,

Joe Thomas, Joe Haden, TJ Ward, Dwayne Wade, Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, Baker Mayfield, and UFC Champ, Stipe Miocic.

TownHall continues their efforts to support the community by collecting gently used outerwear; hats, scarves, sweaters, mittens, and jackets. The outerwear can be dropped off at TownHall and their sister restaurant, Rebol. They will be professionally cleaned by their drycleaning partner DO Summers, then distributed to those in need during Feed The Need. Donations can be made by dropping off at either location or downloading their co-branded app (TownHall+Rebol) and selecting curbside dropoff. Everyone that donates will also receive a free organic coffee or bone broth.

As always, TownHall will be raising and matching funds to further support St. Augustine's ongoing efforts to feed those in need. 100% of donations will go directly to St. Augustine to make an impact on their incredible commitment to providing for our community three times a day, 364 days a year. TownHall owner, Bobby George will also be matching all donations.

TownHall is hosting their 2nd Annual Feed The Need in Columbus the day before .

