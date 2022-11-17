Amcor Sustainability Report reflects on landmark year, reveals higher target for recycled content

Global packaging leader commits to reach 30% recycled content across all products by 2030, tripling its prior target.

ZURICH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing continued progress against key sustainability metrics and announcing an enhanced target to achieve 30% recycled content across its portfolio by the end of the decade.

The new recycled content target, which is three times its previous target of 10%, comes as Amcor reflects on a landmark year for its efforts on sustainability. In fiscal year 2022, the company committed to net zero emissions by 2050, more than doubled post-consumer recycled material purchased since 2019 and achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis for its industry-leading sustainability practices, placing Amcor among the top 5% of all companies assessed.

The Report highlights how Amcor has advanced on its pledge to make all products recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025, with 74% of total production by weight already designed to be recycled and the number of innovative solutions with more sustainable properties continually growing. In 2022, the company launched a product rebrand that includes its new EcoGuardTM brand that makes it easier for customers to choose from a number of more sustainable solutions, including products that reduce the carbon footprint of packaging, are designed to be recycled and use recycled content or biomaterials.

Progress on Amcor's EnviroAction program also continues, with a 33% reduction in waste sent to disposal over the past three years and 121 Amcor sites achieving zero waste-to-disposal last year. All sites have water management plans in place, and every site that uses plastic pellets, granules or flakes has implemented Operation Clean Sweep methodology for preventing plastic pellet loss.

Ron Delia, CEO at Amcor, commented: "We're continuing to show ambition and leadership to deliver better sustainability results for our people, our customers, our investors and the environment. We're working with every part of the value chain to make this happen.

"I am particularly proud of our colleagues around the world who are dedicated to delivering on our sustainability ambitions. We now have an exciting lineup of innovative packaging products and we keep raising the bar to deliver the very best solutions for our customers' specific needs."

David Clark, Vice President, Sustainability at Amcor, said: "At Amcor, we're proud of the work we're doing to make our business, and the packaging industry, more sustainable.

"In ramping up our targets for recycled content, we're helping radically scale the amount of recycled content coming into the market to create a circular economy for packaging. We do this by not only making sure that the packaging produced is designed to be recycled, but also by boosting infrastructure and consumer awareness to ensure content gets recycled and stays in the economy."

The fiscal year covered by the 2022 Sustainability Report also saw Amcor's operations and products recognized with numerous sustainability awards, including:

Dow Innovation – Gold Award: AmLite® HeatFlex Recyclable Packaging

Flexible Packaging Association – Gold Award: AmPrima™ Recycle Ready Pouch for the Tyson® Instant Pot family meal skit

Flexible Packaging Association – Silver Award – Technical Innovation: Clear Anti-Grease Jerky Pouch

Flexible Packaging Association – Silver Award – Sustainability: AmPrima™ Recyclable PE Shrink Film

EcoVadis – Gold Rating: industry-leading sustainability practices

Australian Financial Review – 2022 Sustainability Leader

2022 Australasian Packaging Innovation and Design Awards – Silver Award: PrimeSealTM Eco-Tite® Recycle-Ready Shrink Bag

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

