JaM CELLARS CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH RENEWED NON-PROFIT PARTNERSHIP AND WINE AND GROCERIES FOR A YEAR GIVEAWAY

Maker of Butter Chardonnay shines the spotlight on music this season with partners Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and iHeartRadio

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JaM Cellars , the maker of best-selling wines including Butter Chardonnay, announces two holiday activations designed to celebrate the season and the brand's deep ties to music. A renewed partnership with music-based philanthropic organization Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and a new-for-this-year wine and grocery giveaway with iHeartRadio give consumers a variety of ways to jam out and enjoy the holidays with their favorite wines.

For the third year in a row, JaM Cellars is partnering with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund , a national non-profit organization providing financial assistance to career musicians and music industry workers in need. The partnership, which was originally launched in 2020 to support musicians who were out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised over $55,000 and provided assistance to over 100 artists in need. It has since evolved to support Sweet Relief musicians on an ongoing basis through merchandise sales, a monetary commitment, and a lineup of monthly fundraising performances by artists including Lisa Loeb, Cassadee Pope, Emily Kinney, and more. This year, JaM Cellars is once again pledging a minimum of $25,000 to Sweet Relief primarily with monthly virtual JaMHappyHour fundraising performances. In 2023, JaM Cellars will also announce additional ways in which they will expand upon their partnership with Sweet Relief, including donate-to-win campaigns with artists, a VIP flyaway to BottleRock Napa Valley presented by JaM Cellars, and more.

JaM Cellars is encouraging wine and music lovers nationwide to join in and support the cause through JaMHappyHour wine and music parties on Facebook Live @JaMCellars and YouTube , happening every final Friday of the month. For every comment, like, or social share during these benefit shows, JaM Cellars will donate one dollar to Sweet Relief, up to $2,500 per show, plus provide click and text to donate opportunities for viewers. Kicking off the renewed partnership during the year-end giving season, JaM Cellars will host Tucker Nichol for a virtual live performance on Giving Tuesday, November 29, and will close out the year on Friday, December 30 with 2022's final JaMHappyHour benefiting Sweet Relief featuring Halle Kearns. The schedule will repeat on every final Friday of the month through 2023, starting at 4pm PST and hosted by iHeartRadio personality Jana Sutter , Music Director for stations in both the Top 40 and Adult Top 40 formats with over 25 years of experience in the radio and voice industry.

"Music has been in our DNA since the beginning of JaM Cellars, so partnering with Sweet Relief has always felt like such a natural and fun way to explore that with our fans," said Michele Truchard, co-founder of JaM Cellars. "Whether we're sipping and jamming in our wine and music studio, catching the newest acts at our Napa venues including the JaM Cellars Ballroom and the Uptown Theatre, or rocking out at BottleRock Napa Valley presented by JaM Cellars, we're all about connecting wine lovers to their favorite live musicians and helping them discover the next big thing. Our partnership with Sweet Relief is an important part of this brand experience, and we're excited to renew this relationship for another year."

"We're so thankful to once again partner with JaM Cellars to continue to raise awareness for our cause, support musicians in need, and give our artists a platform to share their talents with music and wine lovers," said Aric Steinberg, EVP Development and Artist Relations at Sweet Relief. "Working together for a third year will allow us to provide even greater relief and new opportunities to our artists, and we look forward to another successful year together in 2023."

New this year, JaM Cellars is giving wine and music fans even more chances to listen and jam, with a festive holiday giveaway in partnership with iHeartMedia. Starting December 1, JaMFans based in California can enter for a chance to win their favorite Butter wines including Butter Chardonnay, Butter Cab, and Butter Bubbles as well as free groceries for a year. Consumers can earn bonus entries by listening to festive JaMs on KOST with Sandy Stec, MYFM with Lisa Foxx, or by streaming the special Holiday Edition of Summer Festival JaMs poured by JaM Cellars, an iHeartRadio digital radio station featuring all your favorite holiday covers from festival headliners and artists. Find out how to enter on December 1 by following JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @JaMCellars or visit JaMCellars.com ; terms and conditions apply.

"No matter your 'JaM,' we're thrilled to bring to our fans some well-deserved holiday cheer this season with our Sweet Relief and iHeartRadio partnerships," said Michele. "There's nothing we love more than sharing our delicious wines alongside fun and festive music—it's one of the reasons we founded JaM Cellars in the first place. We're so grateful to our JaMFans, and are looking forward to toasting to a "Butter" holiday and an even "Butter" 2023 with them!"

About JaM Cellars

JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, every-day wines. Made by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM), the JaM Cellars portfolio features Butter by JaM Cellars—including Butter Chardonnay, Butter Cab, and Butter Bubbles—along with JaM Cabernet, Toast Sparkling, and Sugar Sweet White. All these wines are rich, bold, luscious and live up to their names. Butter Chardonnay melts in your mouth, JaM Cabernet is berry-licious, Butter Cab is silky smooth, Toast Sparkling is a juicy celebration, Butter Bubbles is a bright and creamy bubbly, and Sugar Sweet White plants just a kiss of sweetness. Butter Chardonnay is also available in fun, grab-and-go, single-serve 250ml ButterCans—each about a glass and a half, also available in a 4-pack. JaM Cellars wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime—whether it's a special occasion or every-day celebration. This year, Butter Chardonnay, one of the bestselling chardonnays in the U.S. over $12, was recognized as a 2021 Impact Blue Chip Brand award winner for 10 years of consecutive growth. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @jamcellars #JaMCellars or JaMCellars.com .

About Sweet Relief

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing physical or mental health issues, disability, or age-related problems. Grant recipients include musicians and music industry workers from across the country. Sweet Relief serves the music community by providing immediate financial assistance for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other vital living expenses.

