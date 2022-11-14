Paul Sheets Joins Glia as Executive Vice President of Customer Success and Services

Brings Deep Expertise in Building Sustainable Processes that Accelerate Growth to Globally Scale Glia's Customer Success Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has appointed veteran Qualtrics executive and Danaher alum Paul Sheets as the Executive Vice President of Customer Success and Services. In this role, he will scale Glia's customer success and professional services programs to support the company's continued growth.

"Glia is at the very heart of one of today's biggest trends in financial services—the digitalization of the customer experience. Helping clients align to the digital-first lifestyle of their customers and meet their service expectations is crucial to business success now. I'm thrilled to be part of Glia and contribute to our strong momentum by helping our clients leverage Digital Customer Service to build competitive advantage," said Sheets.

Glia's customer success program includes its popular WhiteGlove™ Service that helps financial institutions plan, deploy and optimize Digital Customer Service including training, KPI tracking and quarterly business reviews. Glia continues to invest in the customer success program as the company grows and expands into new markets.

Sheets brings a broad range of diverse business expertise to the role, including his finance background, leadership in driving strategy for global service delivery and support teams, as well as his sharp focus on developing sustainable, highly repeatable processes that enable scale and growth.

"Paul Sheets' appointment underscores Glia's strong commitment to our clients and their ongoing success. I know Paul well and have seen him transform programs with replicable processes that enable scale and continuously drive client success. He is a strategic addition to our team, and, we're thrilled to have him onboard at Glia," said Jeremy Smith, COO of Glia.

