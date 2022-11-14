American Beverage Corporation Acquires Mom-Founded Kids' Lemonade Brand Poppilu®

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Beverage Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, announced today that it has acquired Poppilu®, the first lemonade brand for kids, founded by food industry veteran-turned-momtrepreneur Melanie Kahn.

Chicago-based Poppilu is the original line of bold and tangy kids' lemonade. Sold in pouches, Poppilu is crafted to give kids an eye-catching, full-flavored organic beverage that is bold on flavor, not on sugar™. Available in Original Lemon, Blueberry and Peach lemonade flavors, Poppilu has no added refined sugar and only 7g of sugar per serving (66% less sugar than the leading juice brand1) from the fruit juice itself.

"Poppilu makes a great addition to our existing portfolio and helps expand our strong foundation of kids' beverages" says Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, owner of American Beverage Corporation. "We are especially excited that the product was crafted by a mom with kids in mind, which comes through in the bold taste and better-for-you benefits that will resonate with consumers."

Poppilu was founded in 2017 with the debut of better-for-you bottled lemonades targeted to adults, after Kahn experienced a strong craving for citrus while pregnant with her daughter, the brand's namesake, Poppy. Kahn then shifted the focus to kid-friendly pouches in 2020 after identifying an opportunity in the category for a lemonade brand for kids.

Poppilu is available at national retailers such as Walmart, Target and Thrive Market and regional chains including H.E.B, Stop & Shop, Giant Eagle and others. Find a retailer near you here.

ABOUT POPPILU

Founded by food industry veteran-turned-momtrepreneur Melanie Kahn, Poppilu® is shaking up the kids juice category with its line of better-for-you organic lemonades designed for the mainstream household. Its Bold & Tangy Lemonade™ pouches are available in select grocery retailers across the US. Find store locations at www.poppilu.com and follow Poppilu on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

About American Beverage Corporation

American Beverage Corporation, based in Stamford, CT, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company. Harvest Hill is majority owned by the private equity firm Brynwood Partners. Harvest Hill also produces some of America's most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, and LITTLE HUG, NUTRAMENT and the DAILY'S alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink mixer business. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

1Poppilu® products contain 7 grams of sugar per serving compared to the leading juice at 28 grams of sugar per serving.

