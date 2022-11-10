Infinity Stone Provides Update on Rockstone Drill Program and Corporate Update

Highlights

Infinity Stone has been active with exploration across its portfolio of battery metals projects over the past 6 months

Rockstone Drill Program has begun, with the first core samples recovered from the RS-22-01 drill hole

Infinity Stone is well positioned in the rapidly growing battery metals sector in Quebec and Ontario to support the North American market

Multiple short-term catalysts for growth, including assays, geophysics, and drilling, across portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide a general corporate update on the Company's recent activities, initiatives and upcoming catalysts for growth. Infinity Stone has been active with exploration on its four core battery metal projects with extensive prospecting and preliminary work ahead of planned and ongoing drilling programs. The Company's current drill program on the Rockstone Graphite Project has recovered its first core sample from the RS-22-01 drill hole, a twinned hole of the GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% Cg over 24 metres.

"Battery metals, and lithium specifically, have been one of the only performing asset classes over the past year, in a volatile economic climate driven by inflation and rising interest rates. We have stayed true to our goal of providing a diversified investment platform for battery metals and believe we are still in the early stages of a market that is about to take off", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone Ventures. "It seems that on a nearly daily basis there are announcements of investment and development in the lithium-ion battery supply chain in North America. From new battery metal processing infrastructure to EV manufacturing plants, it is quickly becoming evident that Quebec and Ontario are at the epicentre of a major shift of investment from government and the private sector. With major manufacturers such as Tesla, Mercedes and VW making direct investment in battery metal mining and exploration companies, it is an unprecedented time to be in this industry, and Infinity Stone is ideally positioned," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

