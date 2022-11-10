Coronary Stent Co-Inventor and Gene Therapy Pioneer, Dr. Richard Schatz, Joins GATC Health as Chairman of its Medical Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health ("GATC" or "the Company"), a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Dr. Richard Schatz has joined its Medical Advisory Board as Chairman. Dr. Schatz, a recognized international expert in interventional cardiology and co-inventor of the coronary stent, will propel GATC Health's development of novel therapeutics, diagnostics and genomic risk reports related to heart disease.

Dr. Schatz's patented work in coronary stents spurred a revolution in the treatment of coronary artery disease – more than 2 million are placed annually worldwide, with an immeasurable impact on relieving mortality and morbidity, improving patients' lives and reducing healthcare costs. He previously served as the research director of cardiovascular interventions at the Scripps Heart, Lung and Vascular Center, as well as director of gene and stem cell therapy for 32 years and is currently an Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Cardiology at Duke University.

"Dr Schatz leading our Medical Advisory Board as Chairman is a major endorsement of the value of our platform and its potential to support heart health," said Jeff Moses, President of GATC Health. "Combining Dr. Schatz's vision with our proven AI platform, we are well positioned to become a leader in best-in-class drug development and precision medicine to support the growing population at risk for heart related conditions."

While at Brooke Army Medical Center and as a clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio, Dr. Schatz collaborated with Dr. Julio Palmaz to develop a novel approach to angioplasty, pioneering the field of vascular stents. In 1988, they received FDA approval to proceed with the first U.S. protocol to study stents in the coronary circulation, and in 1994, the FDA approved the Palmaz-Schatz stent, the first stent to reduce restenosis, heralding a new era in the treatment of coronary disease. Nearly 100 million patients have been treated with it worldwide, making the Palmaz-Schatz Stent one of the top 10 medical device patents of the last 50 years.

"I am extremely proud that my stent product has saved and aided countless lives," said Dr. Schatz. "Now, working with GATC Health and their revolutionary artificial intelligence platform to analyze genetic and multiomic data to aid in diagnostics, predictions and drug discovery, I have been given another new and unique opportunity to help millions of people live longer, healthier and more complete lives."

Dr. Schatz attended the State University of New York at Buffalo and earned his MD from Duke Medical School. He was honored with both the distinguished alumnus award and the Lifetime Scholar Award by Duke University Medical Center. He is a fellow in the American College of Cardiology, was inducted into the National Academy of Inventors and won the prestigious Russ Prize for Bioengineering, considered the American Nobel Prize.

