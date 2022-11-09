WSWA OPENS REGISTRATION FOR 2023 ACCESS LIVE TO BEVERAGE ALCOHOL INDUSTRY

The Premier Industry Event, Formally Known as Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America's Convention & Exposition, Will Be Held April 2–5 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL

Suppliers, Wholesalers, Importers, Exporters, Service Providers and Retailers to Attend and Exhibit

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America's (WSWA's) 2023 Access LIVE, formally WSWA's Convention & Exposition. Access LIVE is the industry's leading event, bringing together wholesalers, suppliers, retailers, service providers, importers and exporters all under one roof. The reinvented, redesigned and reimagined, can't-miss beverage alcohol industry event will be held April 2–5, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

2023 Access LIVE registration is now open! (PRNewswire)

Access LIVE is the beverage alcohol industry's leading event! To register, visit accesslive.wswa.org.

Taking advantage of early-bird registration rates requires those attending to register by Friday, December 16, 2022. To register, visit accesslive.wswa.org.

Access LIVE is the premier industry event for access and discovery. Don't miss out on two and a half days of unrivaled relationship building, deal making, interactive experiences, content-producing opportunities and hot topic panel discussions!

For the first time, retailers are invited to attend and will be a pivotal piece of the programming. This marks the reimagined trade show as the premier American wine and spirits industry gathering, showcasing and recognizing all three tiers of the U.S. beverage alcohol system — the global standard of safety, diversity and innovation.

WSWA's highly anticipated Brand Battle will return in 2023, with a virtual tournament leading up to a championship held on the Access LIVE stage in April. Brand Battle is WSWA's version of Shark Tank, where brand representatives pitch to a panel of industry experts and influencers. Past Brand Battle winners include Gray Whale Gin, Bedlam Vodka, Boukman Rhum, Seaside Grown, and most recently, Campesino Rum. WSWA's annual event served as a springboard for these brands, exposing them to immediate distribution deals, positive media buzz and other brand-development opportunities. Holding the tournament's preliminary rounds prior to Access LIVE will allow for more brands to participate and share their brand stories with wholesaler panels. To learn more about Brand Battle and to register for the competition, visit accesslive.wswa.org/brand-battle.

The exposition's Wine and Spirits Tasting Competition, sponsored by The Tasting Panel Magazine and The Somm Journal, will take place on Sunday, April 1, ahead of the show's official start. This will allow for brands to earn bragging rights throughout the entire Access LIVE journey. This blind competition rewards excellence in taste and provides opportunities for new and existing brands to receive recognition that boosts their profile during the show and lends credibility to their products for years to come.

At 2023 Access LIVE, there will be more media and influencers in attendance than ever before. The show is an ideal environment for those ready to engage with trade press, social media influencers and tastemakers. Media in attendance will actively engage attendees, seeking out newsworthy personalities and products. If you are interested in learning more about media opportunities at Access LIVE, visit accesslive.wswa.org/media.

New to the show will be Access HQ, a reimagined exhibit hall experience featuring over 300 exhibit booths and 20 suites — all on one easily accessible level. There will no longer be suites in isolated hotel rooms; instead the reimagined event will feature built-in suites around the perimeter of Access HQ. The new exhibit floor will also feature the LIVE Stage where TED-style sessions will take place. The Hub, a new media training and creation workplace, will feature a content lab, mixology workshop, Brand Building Bar and media lounge.

Access LIVE will feature a Main Stage with keynote speakers, general sessions and award ceremonies. There will also be Roundtable Hot Topic sessions that require registration prior to the show. Topics include an Update & Trends Analysis from WSWA's SipSource, a wholesaler-only roundtable, and a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) luncheon discussing the results of Deloitte's Raising the Bar Study sponsored by Women of the Vine & Spirits.

The General Sessions will showcase remarks from industry members, brand owners and celebrities, plus a welcome from WSWA's new President and CEO Francis Creighton.

"Access LIVE will be the industry event connecting all three tiers under one roof — something that has never happened before," said Creighton. "If you are looking to access new wholesaler partners, exciting brands, members of the media, deals and deal-making, or educational insights, Access LIVE is where you want to be."

The Main Stage will also feature award ceremonies. 2023 Access LIVE awards include:

Lifetime Leadership Award

Ray Herrmann HERO Award

Industry Icon Award

Hot! New! Now! Supplier Award

Wholesaler Rising Stars Award

Sustainability Awards

M. Shanken Hot Brands Awards

2023 Access LIVE will also feature new sustainability efforts as well as a focus on health and wellness, modern technology, spontaneous networking and more!

To register, find exhibit information, enter Brand Battle, learn about sponsorship opportunities, or view the schedule, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or contact the WSWA Convention hotline at 202-371-5682.

About WSWA's Access LIVE

WSWA's Access LIVE, formally known as the WSWA Annual Convention & Exposition, is the largest U.S. event uniting all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. Featuring buy-sell engagements, high-level information panels, wine and spirits competitions, and C-suite-level networking, this event has been a premier destination for beverage alcohol wholesalers, suppliers and now retailers since its inception in 1943. Distributor attendees represent more than 80% of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the United States, and exhibitors are comprised of some of the most exciting established and up-and-coming brands in the marketplace. There is no other event in the industry that rallies so much expertise and networking and so many solutions and opportunities under one roof.

To learn more, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or connect with us across our social platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube or follow us at #AccessLIVE.

About Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

WSWA is the national trade association representing the distribution tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 380 member companies in 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute more than 80% of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the United States.

To learn more, please visit www.wswa.org or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter .

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Bilello

Executive Vice President, Strategic Communications & Marketing

michael@wswa.org | (202) 716-4805

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America