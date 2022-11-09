Trimble Announces 2022 Viewpoint Construction Award Winners

Contractors Recognized for Most Outstanding Project, Most Impressive HR Achievement and Best Use of Trimble Construction One Technology

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the winners of the annual Trimble Viewpoint Construction Awards, which honor the technological achievements of North American contractors as exhibited through the growth and improvements of their projects, people and processes over the past year.

Honors were given in three categories: most outstanding project; most impressive human resource achievement; and the best use of Trimble Construction One technology, which speaks to how contractors have leveraged technology solutions to create more data-driven, connected construction businesses. The announcement was made today at the Trimble Dimensions+ Conference.

"While project demand has been high, inflation, supply chain volatility and high material prices have forced many contractors to become more innovative and creative in order for their projects to be completed on time and on budget," said Lawrence Smith, vice president and general manager of Trimble Construction Management Solutions. "For our construction award winners, technology proved to be the best way to gain the agility and flexibility needed to respond to today's ever-changing business conditions. As a result, they didn't just improve on processes momentarily but developed new workflows and efficiencies that will help them scale and grow for many years to come."

The 2022 Constructions Award Winners are:

Most Outstanding Project: O'Brien & Company — Updating and expanding the Nestucca Valley K-8 school; Cloverdale, Oregon

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, O'Brien & Company, a design and build contractor that works throughout the state of Oregon, began updating and expanding the Nestucca Valley K-8 school. The project was driven by higher student enrollment, an aging water system and the community's desire for an emergency meeting place should a natural disaster occur. By August 2021, O'Brien & Company finished the school expansion three months early and three million dollars under budget, which it largely credited to early stakeholder buy-in and the adoption of technology. Viewpoint Team provided project teams with a collaboration hub to communicate RFIs, submittals, drawings, change orders and daily logs to monitor jobsite issues, which included Covid-related health forms. Viewpoint HR Management was also instrumental in onboarding, timesheets and for posting the company's Covid bulletins for remote employees. Watch O'Brien & Company talk about the award here.

Most Impressive HR Achievement: Mario Sinacola & Sons Excavating, Inc.— Hiring and onboarding 1,000 new employees in under two years; Dallas, Texas

Mario Sinacola & Sons Excavating, Inc., implemented Viewpoint HR Management in February 2021, replacing an in-house app that required new hires to come into the HR office to complete their paperwork in person – a clunky and error-prone process. Switching to Viewpoint HR Management enabled Mario Sinacola to streamline and expedite the onboarding process. Now, new hires can submit their paperwork via the online portal ahead of time, which is then proofread and checked by HR staff, enabling workers to begin working on the jobsite immediately. Viewpoint HR Management also enabled Mario Sinacola to customize its profiles by providing both English and Spanish forms. As a result, the company has hired and onboarded almost 1,000 employees since February 2001, enabling the HR team to better meet the needs of the growing business. Watch Mario Sinacola & Sons talk about the award here.

Best Use of Trimble Construction One Technology: Western Specialty Contractors — Creating a custom human resources information system (HRIS); St. Louis, Missouri

With 30 offices across the US, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation's largest contractor specializing in masonry, concrete restoration, waterproofing and facade restoration. The company has used Trimble Construction One to centralize and streamline many of their workflows, including the development of a custom HRIS that supports everything from safety training to performance management. This includes a compensation dashboard that provides an accessible view of each employee's salary history with built-in workflows and notifications for approvals/rejections. The dashboard has helped streamline the merit increase process and allows managers to see a consolidated salary view as they prepare their budgets. What used to take weeks now takes only a few minutes. Watch Western Specialty Contractors talk about the award here.

The Trimble Viewpoint Construction Awards are open to all North American contractors. This year's judges included select Trimble Construction executives, along with Manohar Damle of Basic Resources, Inc. who won last year for 'Best Use of Technology.'

About Trimble Viewpoint

Trimble Viewpoint, a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB), enables contractors to better manage their projects, processes and people, using the data gathered to lower risk and improve margins. The Trimble Construction One management software suite integrates operations across the office, team and field to improve project profitability and enhance productivity. With nearly 8,000 clients, including more than 40 percent of the ENR 400, Trimble Viewpoint's innovations are transforming the construction industry by fully integrating operations across financial and HR systems, project management tools and mobile field solutions. For more information, visit: www.viewpoint.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

