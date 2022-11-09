Oncospark launches SPARK Advisory Network (www.sparkadvise.com)

Expanding options for healthcare administrators to confront dynamic changes in regulations, operations, technology, and staffing challenges.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncospark has announced the launch of SPARK Advisory Network, a comprehensive network of healthcare experts and influencers. The Advisory Network brings together: stakeholders, administrators, thought leaders, clinicians, and subject matter experts.

Oncospark (PRNewswire)

Oncospark Launches Spark Advisory Network

This centralized, multi-channel venture will merge with and expand Oncospark's Healthcare Crossroad podcast, Ozark Institute education division and consulting practice under sparkadvise.com.

Jordan Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer, commented that expertise and information must be fast, deliberate, and relevant. Whether reading reports and articles or listening to podcasts, SPARK Advisory Network creates this ecosystem for vendors, payers, providers, and others."

The 2023 CMS Final Rules show continued reimbursement reductions and operational complexity increases. SPARK Advisory Network identifies the barriers and clarifies what is needed to navigate the changes strategically. It also creates relational transparency to show specific and overall impact.

Jennifer McNamara, Oncospark's Director of Education, stated: "The need for an advisory network is crucial as healthcare administrators, staff, and physicians face increased complexity and change. Ensuring staff standardization, optimization, and competency is imperative. SPARK Advisory Network bridges this gap with training, education, data discovery, and consulting services."

About Oncospark

Oncospark is a technology-enabled healthcare company. Our technology enables healthcare practitioners and facilities to focus on patient care, maintain financial optimization, and promote compliance. We equip our clients with streamlined education and information by eliminating frustrations.

We produce exceptional results through close collaboration with our clients. Our data-driven approach provides risk mitigation, software, and solutions to ensure operational and financial viability and sustainability.

CONTACT: Jennifer McNamara

Oncospark

(817) 985-6922 ext. 108 jmcnamara@oncospark.com

