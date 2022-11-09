FORTIS INSTITUTE IN NASHVILLE RECEIVES ACEN ACCREDITATION

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Institute in Nashville has received initial accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for its Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. The institute is part of a network of schools operated by Education Affiliates, Inc.

In order to receive accreditation, institutions must apply for and undergo a comprehensive review process that evaluates the quality and effectiveness of its nursing education program on multiple levels. The peer review audit evaluates specific standards and criteria, including the program's mission, faculty, students, curriculum, resources, and outcomes.

"Receiving initial ACEN accreditation is welcomed recognition of our program's success," said Fortis Institute in Nashville Campus President Eric Rudie. "Our nursing faculty strives to provide quality academic and clinical instruction, and their dedication to our students is directly responsible for our new accredition status."

In an increasingly complex healthcare environment, Fortis's ADN program aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to serve as effective caregivers. The program's hybrid instruction offers students a mix of online, classroom and hands-on learning. The goal of the program is to prepare each candidate to sit for the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX). Upon graduation and successful completion of the NCLEX, the nurses can pursue a career as an entry-level nurse in a variety of healthcare settings.

Fortis Institute in Nashville is the latest campus to earn ACEN accreditation, joining Fortis Institute in Cookeville, Fortis College in Cutler Bay, Fortis College in Orange Park, Fortis Institute in Pensacola, Fortis College in Centerville, Fortis College in Salt Lake City and Fortis Institute in Port St. Lucie.

"We strive to meet the highest standards in nursing education because we know our community depends on well-trained, experienced healthcare providers," said Education Affiliates Vice President of Nursing Elaine Foster, RN, PhD. "We are thrilled yet another Fortis program has been recognized for its innovative educational offerings and demonstrated success in preparing nurses for the healthcare industry."

Fortis has graduated many thousands of nursing students nationwide since the brand was founded in 2008 and operates over 25 nursing programs at over 15 campuses in 8 states across the country. For more information about the Fortis nursing programs, visit www.fortis.edu.

The ADN program at Fortis Institute in Nashville, located at 3354 Perimeter Hill Drive, Suite 200, in Nashville, Tenn., is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, which is located at 3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30326.

Fortis is a post-secondary network of colleges and institutes that engages students in powerful learning and training experiences, which delivers focused career education programs in nursing, dental, healthcare, and the skilled trades at 30 schools in 14 states. The Fortis network offers career-based certificate, diploma and degree-granting programs. Program offerings and programmatic accreditations vary by campus. Each Fortis campus is accredited by a nationally recognized body.

