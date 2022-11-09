AMERCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RENO, Nev., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its second quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $352.0 million, or $17.95 per share, compared with net earnings of $409.9 million, or $20.90 per share, for the same period last year.
For the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, net earnings available to shareholders were $686.0 million, or $34.99 per share, compared with net earnings of $755.1 million, or $38.51 per share, for the same period last year.
"Our customers face the same challenges we all hear about in the media every day. The public is stressed. We aim to be their best choice when they need our products and services," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "The Company recently announced several corporate actions reflecting feedback from shareholders. I am excited by the potential positive impact these decisions will have on all constituents of the Company."
Highlights of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $17.0 million or 1% during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Transactions and revenue for In-Town business increased but were offset by declines in one-way business. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks, and trailers in the rental fleet.
- Self-storage revenues increased $32.1 million or 21% during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 64,500 units, during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 1.1% to 85.4% from the second quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 96.1%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied feet. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 5.4 million net rentable square feet, an increase of 1.5 million from this time last year.
- For the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2022, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $18.4 million. This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing $3.9 million while being more than offset by an increase on gains from the sales of rental trucks of $28.3 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased $6.0 million.
- For the first six months of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 gross rental equipment capital expenditures were approximately $718 million compared with $564 million, proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were $325 million compared with $300 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects were approximately $584 million compared with $444 million.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $33.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance resulting from higher fleet activity combined with the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet.
- Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $41.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $59.9 million and total costs and expenses increased $100.9 million.
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $3,175.4 million as of September 30, 2022 compared with $2,723.2 million as of March 31, 2022.
Corporate Actions
After the quarter-end, the Company announced several corporate actions taken by an Independent Special Committee of its Board of Directors. This included changing the name of AMERCO to U-Haul Holding Company, the creation of a class of non-voting common stock, and a 9-for-1 dividend of these shares to all existing AMERCO shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. The Company anticipates trading of the 176,470,092 shares of non-voting common (Nasdaq: UHALB) to begin on November 10, 2022. Subsequently, the Board announced a regular dividend policy for the new class of shares of $0.04 per share per quarter.
About AMERCO
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment. AMERCO will change its name to U-Haul Holding Company by the end of calendar year 2022.
About U-Haul
Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.
Report on Business Operations
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
Quarter Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
1,162,025
$
1,179,061
Self-storage revenues
185,586
153,485
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
96,864
92,191
Property management fees
9,277
8,747
Life insurance premiums
25,456
28,913
Property and casualty insurance premiums
25,718
22,499
Net investment and interest income
30,509
36,780
Other revenue
167,429
142,578
Consolidated revenue
$
1,702,864
$
1,664,254
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
Quarter Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
1,636,858
$
1,576,999
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
514,943
555,988
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
23,363
29,539
Earnings from operations
5,686
15,189
Life insurance
Revenues
45,696
60,985
Earnings from operations
1,852
7,913
Eliminations
Revenues
(3,053)
(3,269)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(386)
(389)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
1,702,864
1,664,254
Earnings from operations
522,095
578,701
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
Quarter Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of September 30
638
568
Square footage as of September 30
53,303
47,903
Average monthly number of units occupied
540
476
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
85.4 %
84.3 %
Average monthly square footage occupied
46,538
41,743
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first six months of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
Six Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
2,252,800
$
2,214,438
Self-storage revenues
358,763
290,878
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
206,215
197,076
Property management fees
18,416
17,196
Life insurance premiums
51,237
57,618
Property and casualty insurance premiums
45,690
39,368
Net investment and interest income
64,082
71,779
Other revenue
303,501
248,757
Consolidated revenue
$
3,300,704
$
3,137,110
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first six months of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
Six Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
3,160,456
2,970,253
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
996,560
1,038,983
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
46,445
52,995
Earnings from operations
14,037
24,421
Life insurance
Revenues
99,799
119,644
Earnings from operations
3,425
10,279
Eliminations
Revenues
(5,996)
(5,782)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(768)
(774)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
3,300,704
3,137,110
Earnings from operations
1,013,254
1,072,909
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
Six Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of September 30
638
568
Square footage as of September 30
53,303
47,903
Average monthly number of units occupied
529
456
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
85.0 %
82.1 %
Average monthly square footage occupied
45,692
40,207
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
September 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,065,115
$
2,704,137
Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net
203,202
229,343
Inventories and parts, net
166,136
158,888
Prepaid expenses
236,035
236,915
Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities
2,615,758
2,893,399
Investments, other
548,198
543,755
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
146,778
103,828
Other assets
47,900
60,409
Right of use assets – financing, net
529,000
620,824
Right of use assets – operating, net
68,208
74,382
Related party assets
48,337
47,851
7,674,667
7,673,731
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Land
1,427,781
1,283,142
Buildings and improvements
6,390,317
5,974,639
Furniture and equipment
876,515
846,132
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
727,953
615,679
Rental trucks
5,087,235
4,638,814
14,509,801
13,358,406
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(4,041,125)
(3,732,556)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
10,468,676
9,625,850
Total assets
$
18,143,343
$
17,299,581
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
706,402
$
677,785
Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net
6,298,831
6,022,497
Operating lease liabilities
67,858
74,197
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
990,233
978,254
Liabilities from investment contracts
2,390,028
2,336,238
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
12,126
10,812
Deferred income
56,871
49,157
Deferred income taxes, net
1,307,807
1,265,358
Total liabilities
11,830,156
11,414,298
Common stock
10,497
10,497
Additional paid-in capital
453,819
453,819
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(192,121)
46,384
Retained earnings
6,718,642
6,052,233
Cost of common stock in treasury, net
(525,653)
(525,653)
Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net
(151,997)
(151,997)
Total stockholders' equity
6,313,187
5,885,283
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
18,143,343
$
17,299,581
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
Quarter Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
1,162,025
$
1,179,061
Self-storage revenues
185,586
153,485
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
96,864
92,191
Property management fees
9,277
8,747
Life insurance premiums
25,456
28,913
Property and casualty insurance premiums
25,718
22,499
Net investment and interest income
30,509
36,780
Other revenue
167,429
142,578
Total revenues
1,702,864
1,664,254
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
811,594
696,074
Commission expenses
125,341
127,896
Cost of sales
72,625
66,491
Benefits and losses
37,363
44,630
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
6,972
6,750
Lease expense
7,684
7,441
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
117,318
135,748
Net losses on real estate
1,872
523
Total costs and expenses
1,180,769
1,085,553
Earnings from operations
522,095
578,701
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(304)
(280)
Interest expense
(57,193)
(39,545)
Fess on early extinguishment of debt
(959)
-
Pretax earnings
463,639
538,876
Income tax expense
(111,624)
(128,978)
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
352,015
$
409,898
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
17.95
$
20.90
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
Six Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
2,252,800
$
2,214,438
Self-storage revenues
358,763
290,878
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
206,215
197,076
Property management fees
18,416
17,196
Life insurance premiums
51,237
57,618
Property and casualty insurance premiums
45,690
39,368
Net investment and interest income
64,082
71,779
Other revenue
303,501
248,757
Total revenues
3,300,704
3,137,110
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
1,544,761
1,310,603
Commission expenses
243,834
241,045
Cost of sales
152,296
136,406
Benefits and losses
81,463
91,928
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
14,644
15,573
Lease expense
15,159
15,088
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
231,114
257,465
Net (gains) losses on real estate
4,179
(3,907)
Total costs and expenses
2,287,450
2,064,201
Earnings from operations
1,013,254
1,072,909
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(608)
(560)
Interest expense
(106,992)
(78,723)
Fess on early extinguishment of debt
(959)
-
Pretax earnings
904,695
993,626
Income tax expense
(218,678)
(238,553)
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
686,017
755,073
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
34.99
$
38.51
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of September 30, 2022, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2023. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
September 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
September 30,
ROU Assets
Property, Plant
Property,
2022
Financing
Adjusted
Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,427,781
$
-
$
1,427,781
$
1,283,142
Buildings and improvements
6,390,317
-
6,390,317
5,974,639
Furniture and equipment
876,515
14,731
891,246
860,863
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
727,953
153,020
880,973
785,193
Rental trucks
5,087,235
996,946
6,084,181
5,753,062
Right-of-use assets, gross
14,509,801
1,164,697
15,674,498
14,656,899
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(4,041,125)
(635,697)
(4,676,822)
(4,410,225)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
10,468,676
$
529,000
$
10,997,676
$
10,246,674
March 31,
2022
March 31,
ROU
Property, Plant
2022
Financing
Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,283,142
$
-
$
1,283,142
Buildings and improvements
5,974,639
-
5,974,639
Furniture and equipment
846,132
14,731
860,863
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
615,679
169,514
785,193
Rental trucks
4,638,814
1,114,248
5,753,062
Right-of-use assets, gross
13,358,406
1,298,493
14,656,899
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,732,556)
(677,669)
(4,410,225)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
9,625,850
$
620,824
$
10,246,674
