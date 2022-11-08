Tektronix Partners with BRIDG to Boost Domestic Semiconductor Package Testing

Collaboration expands advanced package testing capabilities in the U.S.

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix Inc., a leading provider in test and measurement solutions, announced today an official collaboration with BRIDG , a not-for-profit, public-private partnership specializing in advanced system integration and integrated circuit packaging. This collaboration will expand advanced semiconductor package testing capabilities in the US.

Whether in a hand-held consumer device or in the sophisticated electronics of an aircraft, at the heart of electronics reside integrated circuits (ICs). The bare semiconductors in these ICs are typically too small and delicate to be placed directly on electronic circuit boards. So, IC packaging encapsulates the semiconductor into a device that is suitable for electronics manufacturing – often taking the form of the black squares seen soldered onto circuit boards.

As ICs become smaller, faster, and more complex, routing electronic signals through the packaging from the semiconductor to the outside world becomes notoriously difficult. Packaging advancements must be made to support the requirements of multiple industries. Tektronix is partnering with BRIDG to develop new techniques to test the latest state-of-the-art packaging.

"BRIDG is at the forefront of advanced packaging innovation, and we're thrilled to partner with them as their preferred test partner to drive critical advancements in the U.S. semiconductor industry," said Lindsay Ramirez, General Manager, Tektronix Component Solutions.

The partnership leverages Tektronix' state-of-the-art package test services and capabilities to provide semiconductor testing, advanced package testing, and 2.5D/3D testing for BRIDG customers. With a focus on the military and defense industry, Tektronix Component Solutions and BRIDG are U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Microelectronics Activity Category 1A trusted suppliers. This partnership will help strengthen domestic semiconductor supply chain, design, and manufacturing capabilities. Tektronix is expanding domestic packaging production by integrating innovative solutions driving advanced packaging technology such as 2.5D/3D architectures, which reduce size, weight, power, and cost versus traditional semiconductor packaging.

Earlier this year, President Biden signed into law the CHIPs and Science Act of 2022. The Act makes available $52.7 billion in funding in the disciplines of American semiconductor research, development, and production. The advanced system integration and integrated circuit packaging collaboration between Tektronix and BRIDG is one of the types of disciplines supported by the CHIPs and Science Act.

"New technologies require the most secure and cutting-edge testing solutions available," stated James Vandevere, BRIDG President. "With the expertise provided by Tektronix, we will strengthen our role as a vital hub coordinator enabling the ability to accelerate the adoption of package testing innovation to deploy technologies faster for our customers."

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement, and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. Tektronix Component Solutions helps solve technical challenges through microelectronics design, test, and manufacturing services with more than 45 years of manufacturing experience across a diverse range of products and customers, specializing in partnerships with the defense industry. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About BRIDG:

BRIDG is a not-for-profit, public-private partnership specializing in digital, RF, and photonics silicon interposer technology development coupled with advanced packaging capabilities. As an ITAR-certified and DMEA trust-ready supplier, BRIDG offers R&D expertise and a 200mm microelectronics fabrication facility geared toward system miniaturization, device integration, hardware security, and product manufacturing key to aerospace, defense, automotive, telecommunications, medical, and the IoT/AI revolution. Supported by Osceola County, Florida High Tech Corridor Council, imec, Orlando Economic Partnership, TEL, SUSS, Siemens, and SkyWater Technology (Center for NeoVation operator), BRIDG provides the physical infrastructure and collaborative process to connect challenges and opportunities with solutions; "Bridging the Innovation Development Gap" making commercialization possible. Located at NeoCity—a 500-acre master-planned community of innovation in Florida—BRIDG is centrally located 20 minutes from Orlando International Airport and within a mile of Florida's Turnpike. GoBRIDG.com

