Symbio launches Carrier Infrastructure as a Service offering for wholesale customers

SYDNEY, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading communications software provider Symbio Holdings (ASX: SYM), today announced the launch of Carrier Infrastructure as a Service (CIaaS) – a unified carrier-grade product suite designed to simplify the wholesale customer experience.

(PRNewsfoto/MNF Group) (PRNewswire)

Symbio's CIaaS offering makes it easier for communications service providers of all sizes to launch and scale cloud collaboration services in new markets, utilising Symbio's proprietary cloud-based technology stack.

CIaaS provides the necessary physical infrastructure through Symbio's extensive voice network, together with the virtual components needed to deliver high-quality, cost-effective communications services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and beyond.

Giorgio Mihaila, CEO of Symbio's Connect division said, "The wholesale voice market is entering a new and complex era, faced with regulatory and compliance challenges that make it difficult for service providers to economically launch and scale cloud communications solutions.

"With our Carrier Infrastructure as a Service offering, we are making it simpler and more cost-effective than ever for service providers to scale their own solutions, by removing barriers to entry into new markets so they can focus on what matters most – the customer experience.

"We've spent several years migrating core carrier functions to the cloud to be able to offer our proprietary technology stack that can move at scale, anywhere.

"Now, wholesale service providers can offer end-users all the same benefits as a tier-1 supplier, without needing to invest in their own infrastructure or go through the time-consuming process of securing a carrier license when entering new markets," he said.

Backed by 20-years of innovation and experience

Leveraging Symbio's voice network, CIaaS enables domestic service providers to access the same capabilities as leading carriers without the need for infrastructure investments to deliver reliable, quality voice communications.

In addition, CIaaS is backed by carrier-grade customer support and expertise through in-country customer service teams working locally, to support global customers for international call routing and other services. With this capability, Symbio can help service providers navigate and understand individual country licensing and regulatory challenges.

"Symbio's Carrier Infrastructure as a Service offering is designed to provide immediate benefits, with continuous updates to the product suite. As new capabilities and innovations emerge customers will automatically receive these, enabling this service to be the central marketplace for all wholesale communications needs," concluded Mr Mihaila.

Symbio's CIaaS is available to customers in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore from today. For more information visit www.symbio.global/carrier-infrastructure

ENDS

About Symbio

Symbio (ASX: SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio brings together everything needed to deploy and manage modern communication services. The Symbio platform delivers the full communication stack, from carrier infrastructure to enterprise collaboration, across multiple Asia-Pacific regions.

Symbio's products power calling and messaging for government and enterprise, software platforms, global telecoms, and much more.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide. Symbio was founded in Sydney in 2002 and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Symbio