Newmar and Rollick Partner on Marketing and Lead Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading relationship technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries today announced that Newmar, a leading manufacturer of Class A and Super C motorized RVs has rolled out Rollick's Aimbase marketing and lead management solution to deliver more qualified sales leads to Newmar dealers, provide greater visibility into dealer lead activity, and increase OEM-to-Prospect engagement.

"We are constantly evolving to provide the most qualified leads to our dealers and to support Newmar buyers throughout their customer journey," said Shannon Stover, Marketing Manager for Newmar Corporation. "Newmar is known for personalized customer service, and we are pleased to implement new tools from Rollick to make our lead management process even more seamless."

For the 2023 model year, Newmar launched all new versions of the Dutch Star, the #1 best-selling Class A diesel motorhome on the market, as well as the popular Bay Star Class A gas motorhome. Implementing Rollick's Aimbase solution will ensure Newmar delivers a superior lead management experience to support these exciting new launches, as well as its entire line of luxury coaches.

"Newmar is a respected luxury RV manufacturer, and we are proud to partner with them to power the best buying experience for both dealers and potential customers," said Jeff Coffman, SVP, Enterprise Solutions and Marketing at Rollick. "Rollick's lead management solution is designed to improve lead response time and also provides Newmar with the opportunity to nurture the early lead experience."

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in several recreation and industrial industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. For more information, visit Rollick .

About Rollick's Aimbase Marketing Technology

Aimbase is the only marketing technology solution in the recreation and industrial equipment industries that combines enterprise lead management, marketing automation, and customer lifecycle management in one platform.

About Newmar Corporation

Newmar is a leading RV manufacturer with a half-century tradition of building luxury motor coaches with superior craftsmanship and unsurpassed quality. Newmar offers an industry-leading portfolio of premium motorhomes in the Class A Diesel, Class A Gas and Super C categories sold through a nationwide dealer network in the US and Canada. Newmar owners have come to recognize "the Newmar Difference" with outstanding customer service and superior product quality. Newmar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products. For more information, visit Newmar .

