Himalaya Therapeutics Announces Highlights of Recent Clinical Progress

Mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011) Phase 2 part 1 interim results in NSCLC continue to show antitumor activity with additional patients enrolled

HTBA3011 Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma (UPS) enrollment in Phase 2 part 2 of study anticipated to begin by year-end

CAB-CTLA-4 (HTBA3071) Phase 1 study ongoing in tumor types responsive to CTLA-4 inhibition with first two cohorts completed without Dose Limiting Toxicities (DLTs) or Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) reported

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Himalaya Therapeutics ("Himalaya"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer, which are based on the Conditionally Active Biologics ("CAB") technology platform, today provided clinical program updates for both mecbotamab vedotin (HTBA3011) and ozuriftamab vedotin (HTBA3021) addressing multiple tumor types as well as updates on CAB-CTLA-4 (HTBA3071).

On November 3, Himalaya's collaboration partner, BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) publicly announced operational updates described below on the ongoing global clinical trials for HTBA3011, HTBA3021 and HTBA3071. These trials included patients from Greater China, where Himalaya has regional rights for the product candidates, and where lung cancer is both the most frequent cancer, and the cancer with the highest mortality rate.

"As our partner, BioAtla, continues to advance our common programs outside of China, while we do so inside Greater China, we are pleased to see continued validation of the CAB platform across the global trials of product candidates, with different targets and a wide range of indications, addressing major market needs for cancer therapeutics in China," said Brian Zhang, PhD, Himalaya's CEO.

Key Developments, Operational Updates and Upcoming Milestones

Phase 2 Trial of Mecbotamab Vedotin (HTBA3011, NCT03425279) in Patients with:

AXL-positive NSCLC

AXL-positive Soft Tissue and Primary Bone Sarcomas

Phase 2 Trial of Ozuriftamab Vedotin (HTBA3021, NCT03504488) in Patients with:

ROR2-positive NSCLC

ROR2-positive Melanoma

ROR2-positive SCCHN

Phase 1/2 Dose-Escalation Trial of CAB-CTLA-4 (HTBA3071) Across Multiple Solid Tumor Types responsive to CTLA-4

Trial ongoing with first two cohorts completed without any DLTs or SAEs reported; third cohort (70mg) is on-going with DLT observation period anticipated to conclude by year end

Anticipate potential IND submissions for pre-clinical next generation CAB candidates in 2023 and beyond

About Himalaya Therapeutics

Himalaya is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company that is advancing its deep pipeline of novel monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutic product candidates through clinical trials. These have been designed to have more selective targeting, greater safety and efficacy, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. Its product candidates have been developed using CAB technology, which is protected by more than 500 issued and pending patents globally. Himalaya is the sole Greater China licensee of CAB technology derived product candidates.

