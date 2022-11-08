AOTMP® Announces eBook for CEOs, CIOs, Executives, Telecom/Mobility/IT Groups & Industry Vendors

The Blueprint for Extracting More Business Value from Telecom, Mobility & IT Management in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTMP® announced plans to publish an eBook for its global audience of businesses and their executives to inform and educate them on the potential to drive more impactful business results by activating telecom, mobility, and IT management as a strategic asset. The eBook offers playbooks with use cases contextualized for CEOs, CIOs, and technology management professionals. Industry vendors seeking insights on delivering more business value to customers through telecom, mobility, and IT solutions will also benefit from reading the eBook.

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development. (PRNewswire)

Telecom, mobility, and IT management departments and service and technology providers can contribute to business results

"The eBook is a blueprint for executives and telecom, mobility, and IT groups who are looking to align to executives, industry vendors who have solutions that can help contribute to business value generation, and anyone else who is looking to position telecom, mobility, and IT as a significant contributor to initiatives the C-suite cares about," said Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President.

The eBook is scheduled to publish in January 2023 and will contain the following chapters:

Chapter 1 – Telecom, Mobility, and IT

Chapter 2 – The CEO Playbook

Chapter 3 – What Matters to the CEO

Chapter 4 – Use Cases for the CEO

Chapter 5 – The CIO Playbook

Chapter 6 – What Matters to the CIO

Chapter 7 – Use Cases for the CIO

Chapter 8 –The New Telecom, Mobility & IT Vision for the CEO and CIO: Rethink the Approach

Chapter 9 - Executive Allies: Company Overviews and Impact Contribution Statements

The eBook is supported by AOTMP® Executive Allies that will contribute real world examples of how telecom, mobility, and IT management departments and service and technology providers can contribute to business outcomes. For information on becoming an Executive Ally, email info@aotmp.com or contact us at 317-275-2000.

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility, and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, memberships, events, industry awards, best practices, women in tech, resources & publications, content solutions, and solution certifications. Learn more at www.aotmp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AOTMP