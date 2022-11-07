Trawick International Acquires Stake in UK-based Health Pulse Services

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International Ltd., a London-based subsidiary of Trawick Holdings, LLC, an industry-leading international insurance company ("Trawick International") today announced it has made a strategic investment in the UK-based company, Health Pulse Services.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO, Trawick International, Signs Deal to Invest in UK-based Health Pulse Services (PRNewswire)

Health Pulse Services is a program management company focused on creating innovative health solutions for employers, insurers and individuals. The company works with distribution partners to develop innovative and relevant products in the non-investment protection insurance and medical expenses markets.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO, Trawick International, commented, "Trawick International is in an exciting period of expansion. Investing in Health Pulse Services helps accelerate Trawick International's growth in the UK and across multiple lines of insurance. I am thrilled that the outstanding team at Health Pulse Services was open to a partnership. Their business interests and innovative culture align with ours, and the affiliation is certain to be mutually beneficial."

Bruce Eaton, Managing Director, Health Pulse Services, added, "I am delighted that Trawick International has taken a stake in Health Pulse Services. The partnership will strengthen Health Pulse Services' market position, create opportunities beyond our founding purpose and provide unrivaled expertise across all our key markets. Our combined experience in North American and UK/European Markets will accelerate our growth and allow us access to immense expertise in our target markets."

Trawick International also recently announced the hiring of UK-based Alan Crellin as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance. These two strategic undertakings help to further diversify the Company's offerings and strengthen its international foothold.

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for nearly 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

About Health Pulse Services

Health Pulse Services is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 943749), as an MGA/MGU working with distribution partners to create innovative and relevant products in the non-investment protection insurance and medical expenses markets. Health Pulse Services' core principle is to complement, not replace, the NHS and, in so doing, provide affordable and sustainable products to companies and individuals alike. For more, visit healthpulseservices.com.

