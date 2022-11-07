Naturepedic Kicks-Off the Holiday Season With Its 2022 Black Friday Sitewide Sale

The leading GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE-certified nontoxic mattress and bedding company offers a 20%-off Black Friday cyber and in-store deal starting November 9th.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading sustainable mattress manufacturer for babies, kids and adults, Naturepedic, will begin a 20%-off Black Friday sitewide discount on November 9th. The continental USA gets free shipping on all products using the code BLACKFRIDAY. For Canadian customers 20% discount applies and free shipping is also available with $500 minimum purchase using code BLACKFRIDAYCAN.

(PRNewsfoto/Naturepedic) (PRNewswire)

As an extra holiday bonus gift, customers who purchase mattresses only are eligible for a free organic pillow— one pillow for twin through full sized mattresses, and two pillows for queen through California king sized mattresses. Financing is available with Affirm and Synchrony for all purchases.

Consumers can beat the holiday rush by getting their orders now. Big savings are available with Naturepedic offers on all online and in-stores certified organic mattresses and bedding products. From their cutting-edge range of breathable, waterproof, organic Breathe Safe™ baby crib mattresses, including their Good Housekeeping's 2022 Parenting Awards winner 2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress, to the full range of adult mattresses, including the award-winning EOS Customizable Organic Mattress Series, available in three different styles – Classic, Pillowtop and Trilux.

Also, part of the EOS collection, the EOS Classic Organic Vegan Mattress is now available for those looking for a vegan mattress they can trust. This PETA-approved vegan mattress is carefully handcrafted without wool or other animal products. It's made with US-grown, certified organic cotton – the purest form of cotton – and a healthier alternative to synthetic fabrics and foams – as filling for all their mattresses. They are purchased directly from USDA-certified sources.

Leading the organic mattress revolution for almost 20 years, all Naturepedic products are certified organic by GOTS and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

For more information and media inquiries, please get in touch with Giselle Chollett at giselle@adinnyc.com or 917.386.7116.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGOs and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Naturepedic