Leidos Deploys New Terminal Flight Management Capability at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

RESTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the first Terminal Flight Data Manager (TFDM) system operational at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE). The system, developed for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will reduce runway departure queues and allow for streamlined operations in the airport's air traffic control tower.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos) (PRNewswire)

"With an increase in air traffic nationwide, it's crucial for airports to leverage the most innovative systems and technology to keep airport traffic consistently flowing," said Fran Hill, senior vice president of Leidos' Transportation Solutions. "The benefits of TFDM are far-reaching. Not only will it improve the passenger experience by reducing delays, but it will also lower greenhouse gas emissions through reduced airplane taxi times."

TFDM is a tower-based Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) technology that improves surface management and efficiency. The system shares electronic data among controllers, air traffic managers, aircraft operators and airports to stage arrivals and departures while managing surface traffic flow.

Leidos is the prime contractor and lead integrator developing and implementing TFDM. Leidos teams perform program management, systems engineering, design and development, system integration and testing, adaptation, hardware production and site implementation. With its deployment, Leidos will continue to provide maintenance support services to maintain the system's functionality.

A second deployment build is planned for Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in 2024. Build 2.0 will provide additional tools and expand data sharing to flight operators and other stakeholders. TFDM implementation will continue to additional airports across the U.S. over the next several years.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com .

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact: Melissa Dueñas

(571) 526-6850

duenasml@leidos.com





Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

dohenyt@leidos.com





Victor Melara

(703) 431-4612

victor.a.melara@leidos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos