Exacta Connect to Power Historical Horse Racing Gaming Terminals at Delaware North's Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Billiard Club & Casino (BBC&C), a top charitable casino in Nashua, New Hampshire, on October 27 went live with its first 50 Historical Horse Racing (HHR) gaming terminals.

Exacta Logo (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewswire)

Delaware North, a global hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of regional casino gaming destinations, recently completed its purchase of BBC&C and plans to have more than 300 HHR terminals live by December.

"We are excited to partner with Delaware North to open their first HHR property with top performing games from AGS on Exacta Connect," said Jeff Clifford, vice president of sales for Exacta Systems.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to the best-in-class gaming experiences, we are pleased with how quickly and seamlessly Exacta was able to deploy their HHR system at Boston Billiard Club & Casino with a variety of great games from AGS," said Mark Bennett, general manager for Delaware North at BBC&C.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system enabling Exacta to deliver the most diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com.

About Delaware North: Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across four continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North's vision is to delight guests by creating the world's best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exacta Systems