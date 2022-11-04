Cypress Private Wealth (CPW) Welcomes Senior Financial Advisor John C. Polovick

PALM DESERT, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Private Wealth (CPW) proudly announces the addition of their newest Senior Financial Advisor, John C. Polovick. John brings over a decade of experience working with private wealth clients and was responsible for managing client assets while at Fidelity Investments and subsequently Strategic Wealth Advisors Group. Prior to Fidelity, John worked with financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase Bank.

John is excited to continue serving his private wealth clients and joins us in recommending the services of Charles Schwab & Co. as well as TD Ameritrade for custodial services.

John has deep roots in the Coachella Valley and is following in a family tradition as his father continues to serve clients as an active financial advisor. John calls the Coachella Valley home alongside his wife, Violet, and two sons Rowyn and Orion. When away from the office, you can find John giving back to the community and volunteering as a coach for youth sports.

"We are excited to have John C. Polovick join our team," said Shad Lamm, CRPC®, Partner & Senior Financial Advisor for CPW. "We have always been committed to providing quality talent for our clients – wealth management advisors who treat our clients' goals with the same priority and gravity as they would treat their own. John's extensive experience and commitment to clients will continue on that tradition."

Partner & Senior Financial Advisor for CPW, Mark Thatcher, continued, "John's portfolio is incredible and he brings exceptional knowledge and experience for his clients. We are lucky to have him on the team and excited to move forward together."

Located at 73575 El Paseo Suite 2300 in Palm Desert, CPW is a boutique wealth management firm that provides solutions, education, and empowerment to families and individuals looking to manage their assets.

View original content:

SOURCE Cypress Private Wealth