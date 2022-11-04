CANADA GOOSE ANNOUNCES LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AS PART OF ITS 'QUEST WEST'

The performance luxury brand will make it snow in the desert and also expand its U.S. footprint to Denver, Aspen and Detroit

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada Goose continues its retail expansion across the United States with today's announcement of two new permanent locations in Las Vegas and Denver; and two pop-up stores in Aspen and Detroit. These openings, combined with expanded product categories – lightweight down, apparel, footwear – and exclusive designer collaborations, will showcase the brand's head-to-toe offering for all seasons and occasions.

Canada Goose will open its doors in The Shops at Wynn Las Vegas on November 5, joining the Wynn's roster of the world's most coveted luxury brands. Next up in December, consumers can visit the brand's newest location in Denver's Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Denver's notoriety as a premier destination for outdoor recreation is a natural home for the brand committed to inspiring and enabling all people to thrive in the world outside.

In Aspen, its new Pop Up will be nestled right on East Hyman Avenue, an oasis for West Coast luxury fashion. The brand's Detroit Pop Up will be located in Troy at Somerset Collection, offering metro Detroit shoppers a premium experience. Both Pop Ups are set to open by the end of 2022.

"This season's openings across the U.S. are an invitation to experience our beloved brand, powerful product and exceptional experience, first-hand. They offer an opportunity to own a piece of the luxury of Canada," said Carrie Baker, President, Canada Goose. "Each of these cities are iconic in their own right and are the perfect locations to help us reach new heights and audiences."

Immersive brand storytelling sits at the heart of every Canada Goose retail experience, bringing its heritage, purpose and function to life. Guests in the brand's Wynn location will be able to experience temperatures reach as low as -10°F – and a daily snowfall in the award-winning Snow Room. The Snow Room invites guests to put the brand's wide breadth of products to the ultimate test, be it for their everyday life or next big adventure. Each location also boasts a museum-like design with new installations from the Canada Goose Art Collection on display, reflecting its deep relationship with the Canadian North. With more than 400 artworks in 45 stores – from paintings to illustrations to sculptures – this is the largest retail collection of Inuit art in the world.

For its new store in Las Vegas, the brand curated artwork from Inuit artist, Gayle Uyagaki Kabloona, entitled Uvagut, which means "All of Us" – a stark contrast piece featuring hands as a nod to Inuit craftsmanship. In Denver, two pieces by Jordan Bennet, who used diverse painting techniques to express the various states of time, place and season. Additional sculptures by Inuit artisans are presented throughout the stores, all embodying the symbiotic relationship between people and the planet – complementing Canada Goose's purpose to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm.

In each store guests can explore a full Canada Goose product assortment for men, women and children – spanning parkas, lightweight jackets, rainwear, apparel, accessories and footwear – as well as the brand's sought-after collaborations and special capsules. These reimagined collections are designed to reflect the unique passions of all consumers from hypebeasts to the socially conscious. New for Fall/Winter 2022 is a women's collection that combines style, performance and versatility, featuring smooth, soft-to-the-touch fabrics, luxurious colour palettes and sophisticated silhouettes. Additionally, City Toques – knitted beanies featuring the name of each city – will be available exclusively at the Las Vegas and Aspen stores.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

