THOR INDUSTRIES PARTNERS WITH HARBINGER MOTORS TO ACCELERATE ELECTRIFICATION OF RV CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

ELKHART, Ind., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, THOR Industries, Inc . (NYSE: THO), the global RV industry leader, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Harbinger Motors, Inc., a best-in-class commercial electric vehicle (EV) company delivering proprietary, industry-leading EV technology targeted to the medium-duty chassis platforms utilized in the RV industry.

THOR is committed to enhancing the RV experience through a holistic, global eMobility innovation strategy, which was unveiled in early 2022. Creating a superior electrified experience requires a comprehensive electrified RV ecosystem that drives a best-in-class experience for THOR owners. Powered by its proprietary technology, Harbinger Motors is a recognized leader in the medium-duty motorized EV space with the talent, experience and demonstrated performance to help accelerate THOR's electrification of RVs, including larger RVs like Class A motorhomes.

"THOR is excited to partner with Harbinger Motors to enhance the electrified RV experience for our consumers. Identifying the right partners is key to our electrification strategy. Harbinger's proprietary technology and their focus on medium-duty solutions makes them a great partner for THOR. This partnership is about more than a best-in-class EV chassis, it's focused on developing an electrified RV ecosystem as we execute on THOR's defined eMobility strategy," shared Todd Woelfer, THOR Chief Operating Officer. "Harbinger is aligned with the THOR family of operating companies and our global innovation team to position us to help deliver the RV experience today's owners seek and tomorrow's RVers dream of - from design and safety to comfort and technology."

John Harris, Harbinger's Chief Executive Officer added, "We are extremely excited about the strategic partnership with THOR Industries. The combination of our proprietary solution and the global RV industry leader creates an exciting opportunity to offer a best-in-class electrified RV lineup. This partnership validates the uniqueness of our technology platform and how our EV Ecosystem view will benefit THOR's RV consumers. Harbinger and THOR share a passion for maximizing the electrified experience of RVers and our partnership will bring leading solutions to the market with both speed and scale."

