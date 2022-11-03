Power Rogers Earns Chicago Tier 1 Ranking in 2023 "Best Law Firms"

Chicago-based personal injury firm Power Rogers, LLP has been named to the latest edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms."

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Power Rogers, a nationally renowned Civil Trial Practice based in Chicago, has been selected to the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list.

The firm earned the publication's most prestigious Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in two categories:

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

The firm also received a Metropolitan Tier 2 ranking in Aviation Law.

"Best Law Firms" Rankings

U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" recognizes the nation's most accomplished legal practices. Best Lawyers evaluates over 13,000 law firms and individual lawyers to compile its rankings and publishes the final "Best Law Firms" list each year in November.

To be eligible for inclusion, firms must have at least one attorney named in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Eligible firms are evaluated on multiple criteria of success, including expertise, professional references, verifiable results, and whether surveyed attorneys would refer important cases or clients to the firm.

Data collected from surveys and evaluations are used to compare firms within the same metropolitan area. Firms scored the highest by their peers earn the publication's most coveted Tier 1 ranking.

Chicago's Premier Personal Injury Practice

Power Rogers' latest selection among the "Best Law Firms" is a testament to decades of success.

Hailed among the nation's most accomplished personal injury practices, Power Rogers boasts an impressive track record, including:

Over $5 billion in verdicts and settlements – roughly $1 billion more than its closest competitor since the year 2000.

Record-setting results, including a $100 Million award for a single family and the largest medical malpractice verdict in Illinois history ( $55.4 million ).

Named the "No. 1 Plaintiffs' Law Firm" in most dollars earned for our clients by Chicago Lawyer's Annual Settlement Survey 12 of the last 13 years.

Power Rogers owes its remarkable success to a talented team of trial lawyers. In addition to continued recognition in The Best Lawyers in America, the firm's attorneys hold prominent posts in organizations such as the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and the Inner Circle of Advocates. Most recently, the firm was appointed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to serve as Special Assistant Attorneys General in a civil lawsuit against Monsanto over the environmental and health effects associated with its production of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

As a proven personal injury powerhouse, Power Rogers has recovered billions for clients in complex claims involving serious personal injury, wrongful death, trucking accidents, and medical malpractice. The firm is also known for its work representing victims of civil rights abuses and has recovered millions in high-profile settlements involving police misconduct, brutality, and officer-involved shootings.

