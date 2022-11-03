Lex Machina Launches Legal Analytics for New Practice Area: Internet Law

Lex Machina's newest release expands its coverage and provides unparalleled insights into the new federal practice area of internet law, adding over 10,000 cases to the dataset.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina and LexisNexis announced today that it has officially released its new federal practice area of internet law (the "Internet Law Module"), which provides Legal Analytics for over 10,000 cases. The Internet Law Module includes any case with one or more claims brought under one of the following federal statutes: (i) the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), (ii) the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), or (iii) the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) which includes the Stored Communications Act (SCA). It is an important area of law in which transparency and understanding provide a crucial edge. The new Internet Law Module gives practitioners essential insights on judges, courts, law firms, attorneys, and parties involved in internet litigation.

"Internet litigation is a fascinating and cutting-edge area of law focused on the evolving regulation of online activity," said Carla Rydholm, Lex Machina's Senior Director of Product Management. "The nature of the claims span a wide range, from content management rights to electronic communication claims to access authorization. Lex Machina is proud to provide analytics on this new and relevant area of law - in doing so, we provide crucial insights on the key players and outcomes involved in internet litigation."

The Internet Law Module incorporates case tag filters for cases involving claims under the CFAA, the DMCA, and the ECPA. It also incorporates an extensive collection of practice area-specific damages and findings. The inclusion of these unique parameters enables users to find the most relevant information and analytics quickly and easily.

The current set of Internet Law Module cases, documents, and filters can help uncover insights such as:

The Southern District of New York had the highest number of cases filed involving claims under the DMCA.

For cases involving claims under the ECPA, claimants won 2.3 times as often as claim defendants.

Most active defendants in internet litigation cases include Facebook, Inc., Google Inc., and Apple Inc.

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart was the most active law firm representing defendants in cases with claims under the CFAA.

The median time to termination for internet law cases was 290 days.

Courts ruled in favor of claim defendants at judgment on the pleadings the majority of the time with regard to most findings.

The total amount of internet damages awarded in the ten-year period from 2012 to 2021, excluding attorneys' fees, was $493 million .

As the only Legal Analytics platform that combines an exclusive natural language processing technology with attorney review to analyze the over 700,000 court documents included in the Internet Law Module, Lex Machina does the difficult work of creating accurate analytics that are cleaned, corrected, and enhanced. This exclusive process allows Lex Machina to provide comprehensive data-driven insights about courts, judges, law firms, lawyers, and parties.

Internet law joins the 19 other federal practice areas already available on the platform. Lex Machina is proud of this key achievement.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 20 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to predict the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named "Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022" (The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022), "Legal Tech Company of the Year 2021" (CIO Review, 2021), "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

