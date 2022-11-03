Concerned About Flooding? Erie Insurance Expands Coverage for Water Damage

Homeowners can now get Extended Water coverage for added protection

ERIE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, floods are the most frequently occurring natural disaster in the United States and yet most standard homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Erie Insurance is helping to address that need with a new coverage called Extended Water.

Erie Insurance announces new Extended Water coverage to protect your home. (PRNewswire)

Not only does Extended Water protect against damage from floods caused by natural disasters, it's also helpful for other causes of loss such as water that backs up through sewers or drains, which can cause a lot of damage. According to FEMA, 1 inch of water in a home can cost more than $25,000 in damage.

What does Extended Water cover?

Damage to basements and other rooms that flood due to flash floods, inland flooding, storm surges, snow melt and more

The home and its foundation, electrical and plumbing systems, air conditioning equipment, furnaces and heaters, appliances and personal possessions, such as clothing and furniture

Water that backs up from sewers or drains

Additional living costs associated with temporarily relocating while the home is being restored

Flood avoidance reimbursement for certain equipment or material (up to $10,000 ) to help proactively protect the home before flooding occurs

Some homeowners may be surprised to hear that flooding isn't covered by most homeowners insurance. A string of flood disasters occurred throughout the '40s, '50s and '60s and put tremendous financial strain on private insurers so in response, the federal government created the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to protect homeowners, renters and businesses.

"As floods become more frequent, homeowners need to understand that flood insurance is typically not included in their standard homeowners insurance policy, but there are options available," said Michelle Tennant, vice president of Project Management, Erie Insurance. "Even if you don't live in an area that you think is flood-prone, if it rains or snows, it can flood. That's why it's so important to talk to your agent about your home and your neighborhood, to make sure you have the coverage that's right for you."

Homeowners can talk to their insurance agent about getting flood insurance through NFIP or consider unique options such as the Erie Insurance affordable Extended Water coverage.

To learn more about flood insurance, visit https://www.erieinsurance.com/flood-insurance.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Erie Insurance Group