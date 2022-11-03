AcelRx to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast on November 14, 2022

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release third quarter financial results after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022. Thereafter, AcelRx management will host a live webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on November 14, 2022, to discuss the financial results and provide an update on the Company's business.

Webcast Information

The webcast can be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.acelrx.com and clicking on the webcast link within the News & Events/Upcoming Events section. The webcast will include a slide presentation and a replay will be available on the AcelRx website for 90 days following the event.

Conference Call Information

Investors who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 1-866-361-2335 for domestic callers, 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-902-4204 for international callers. The conference ID is 10172773.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and several product candidates. The product candidates include: Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S. being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings; two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes of ephedrine and phenylephrine licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant; Niyad™, a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit; and LTX-608, for the potential treatment of COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute pancreatitis. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

AcelRx logo. (PRNewsFoto/AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.