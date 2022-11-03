a2 Milk Receives FDA Discretion to Supply Infant Milk Formula to U.S.

a2 Platinum, Leading New Zealand IMF Brand, to Help Ease U.S. Crisis

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The a2 Milk Company™ announced it has received discretion from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to supply its a2 Platinum® Premium infant milk formula to the U.S. market to help alleviate the ongoing supply crisis. a2 Platinum® is manufactured in New Zealand and is a leading international infant milk formula brand. The a2 Milk Company expects to sell up to 1 million cans through June 30, 2023, assuming enforcement discretion remains in place throughout the period, and with the opportunity to support the US market in the long-term. The Company is also able to supply Stage 3 toddler product in addition to this which does not require enforcement discretion.

With FDA enforcement discretion, a2 Milk® can leverage its existing presence and strong retailer partnerships in the U.S., where it has sold its premium fresh milk products since 2015, to secure distribution for a2 Platinum® in key nationwide retailers.

Blake Waltrip, CEO of The a2 Milk Company USA said: "As a major global provider of infant formula, receiving permission to bring our a2 Platinum® formula to the U.S. will enable us to help address current supply shortages across the country with a product that parents have trusted internationally for more than a decade."

As with all of the company's products, a2 Platinum® is made with a2 Milk®. a2 Milk® is 100% real milk that comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein type. Published research suggests that a2 Milk® is easier on digestion and may help some avoid stomach discomfort. In the U.S., a2 Milk® is one of the fastest-growing premium milk brands with distribution in more than 27,000 stores.

More information on a2 Platinum® is available at a2nutrition.com.

About The a2 Milk Company

The a2 Milk Company was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after scientific research suggested that proteins in milk may affect some people differently. The company entered the U.S. market in 2015, works exclusively with U.S. farms that are Validus certified for animal welfare, and is now one of the fastest growing brands in the premium milk category in the U.S. with distribution in over 27,000 locations. a2 Milk® comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein. Published research suggests a2 Milk® may help some people avoid stomach discomfort. For more information, visit a2milk.com.

