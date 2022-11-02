Tuya Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting, Class A Meeting and Class B Meeting

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders' approval (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting, notice of Class A meeting and notice of Class B meeting, each dated September 15, 2022, Hong Kong time, have been adopted at the meetings held in Hangzhou, China today.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) the Company's existing memorandum and articles of associations are amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the ninth amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in the form as set out in Appendix IA to the circular of the Company dated September 15, 2022, Hong Kong time; (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general unconditional mandate to repurchase the Company's own shares and/or American depositary shares; (iii) the directors of the Company are granted a general unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares or equivalents; and (iv) Mr. YANG Yi is re-elected as an executive director of the Company, Ms. LIU Yao is re-elected as an executive director of the Company, and Mr. YIP Pak Tung Jason is re-elected as an independent non-executive director of the Company, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the notice of annual general meeting.

