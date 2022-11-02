Thryv Therapeutics Inc. Announces the Presentation of Scientific Data for Its Novel SGK1 inhibitors at American Heart Association and San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Thryv's Serum and Glucocorticoid Regulated Kinase-1 ( SGK1) Inhibitors significantly reduced the cardiac action potential duration in re-engineered heart cells derived from patients with the major forms of Congenital Long QT syndrome (LQTS) and in a model of Drug Induced-QT Prolongation.

SGK1 inhibitors in combination with AKT and PI3K inhibitors as a therapeutic treatment for resistant breast cancer.

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on a precision medicine approach to treat Long QT Syndrome (LQTS) via SGK1 inhibition and resistant cancers, today announced two presentations on the results of SGK1 Inhibition in Patient- and Genotype Specific Re-Engineered Heart Cells with Congenital Long QT Syndrome and a model of Drug-Induced QT Prolongation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022 taking place November 5-7, 2022, in Chicago, IL.

Congenital LQTS is an important cause of syncope and sudden cardiac death due to a mutation in one of several cardiac ion channels for which there is no specific target-directed medical therapy. Drug-induced QTc prolongation is an important cause of life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias (torsade de pointes) impacting many medications. The studies were performed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic Windland Smith Rice Sudden Death Genomics Laboratory directed by Dr Michael Ackerman, MD, PhD.

"The data repeatedly demonstrated that inhibiting SGK-1 with Thryv's inhibitors shortens the prolonged cardiac action potential in all three major forms of the congenital LQTS and in a model of drug-induced QT prolongation" says Philip Sager, Chief Medical Officer of Thryv Therapeutics.

The presentations details are:

Presentation 1: SGK1 Inhibition and Attenuation of the Action Potential Duration in Re-Engineered Heart Cell Models of Drug-Induced QT Prolongation Session Date: Monday, November 7, 2022 Session Time: 10:00 - 10:50 AM Central Time Session Title: Pharmacologic and Therapeutic Approaches to Arrhythmia Management

Presentation 2: SGK1 Inhibition Attenuated the Action Potential Duration in Patient- and Genotype-Specific Re-Engineered Heart Cells with Congenital Long QT Syndrome. Session Date: Monday, November 7, 2022 Session Time: 1:30 - 2:20 PM Central Time Session Title: Pharmacological Research in Cardiac Electrophysiology

The Mayo Clinic received compensation and future consideration associated with the work conducted as part of a research agreement.

Preclinical data showing synergy of Novel SGK1 inhibitors in combination with AKT or PI3K inhibitors for treatment of resistant breast cancer, will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2022 taking place December 6-10, 2022, in San Antonio, TX.

The presentation details are:

Presentation: Development of novel inhibitors of the serum/glucocorticoid induced kinase (SGK) family to address limitations of AKT/PI3K/mTOR inhibitors in breast cancer Session Title: Tumor Cell and Molecular Biology: Novel/Emerging Therapeutic Targets Session Date: Thursday December 8, 2022 Session Time: 7:00 – 8:15 AM Central Time

