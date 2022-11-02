Her latest position highlights her ascent through the ranks of OTG over the last decade

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OTG Management, the hospitality group that is transforming the airport experience across the country, announced the promotion of Natalie Mazza to Chief Product Officer. The CPO position combines the responsibilities of product development, strategic business planning and team leadership, with a strong emphasis on creating solutions with technology. In her expanded role, Mazza will lead the strategic products team, and oversee the company's tech focused product portfolio. She will be responsible for creating and executing on the tactical product plans necessary to expand upon the various applications that comprise OTG's fully custom tablet and mobile POS technology, back-office applications, integration hubs and data warehouse.

Natalie Mazza Promoted to Chief Product Officer at OTG Management (PRNewswire)

Mazza's OTG journey began 9 years ago where she interned during her college years, eventually accepting the company's employment offer in the position as Office Manager in 2013. Her passion for technical innovation encouraged her to apply for an opportunity in the software development area, where Mazza served as a project manager for four years. Four years into her tenure at OTG, Mazza was promoted to Director and Partner, charged with leading product organization, and building strategic technology- focused solutions. Two years later she was promoted to Vice President of the team. And most recently, she was promoted to her current position.

"I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Natalie Mazza to Chief Product Officer. Her in-depth knowledge of our business and passion for people are a perfect match for our organization as we continue to experience rapid growth and prosperity. OTG is defined by our Crewmembers and nurturing and developing our talent is key to our success," said Rick Blatstein, CEO at OTG.

A strong strategic and innovative thinker, Mazza has both supported and managed major business processes and technology projects for OTG. She was a part of the small team responsible for OTG's original iPad platform known as flo™ classic, and ultimately graduated to assume oversight of the product innovation for the platform migration to flo™ xgen. Along her OTG journey, Mazza has supported the team developing a sustainable POS platform that defines the OTG brand; launched highly custom "partner-integrated" technology solutions; led the product and development of the "first of its kind" mobile reporting and manager tool; and, in partnership with OTG's Executive team, developed a global strategy that introduced the self-order, self-pay iPads in traditional restaurants and airport hold rooms.

"I've been with OTG for nearly a decade, in a time where such tenure is uncommon, particularly in the gig economy," said Mazza. "And I am often asked why I've stayed with one company for so long. My answer is simple: OTG provides an exciting, innovative, and illuminating experience every single day. The people here are brilliant, industrious, and enthusiastic about what they do. They really care. The trinity uniting a passionate workforce, dynamic leadership and a company culture deeply rooted in innovation- well, it's magical."

Mazza's experience includes product development; technology and business integration; creating and managing strategic partnerships; implementing and enforcing organizational best practices; and leading teams through product discovery and delivery. She has managed complex cross-functional teams including a diverse range of third-party vendors from all over the world. Mazza promotes a DEI team-building approach to problem solving and has a passion for delivering "enterprise ready" solutions that enhance the customer and Crewmember airport experience.

"I have been fortunate to have had incredible mentorship and thoughtful leadership throughout my tenure at OTG," continued Mazza. "I've been afforded exposure to each element of our technology stack, which is built with client-facing operators interacting daily, so that we meet and anticipate demands. Each position and role I have assumed has built the foundation necessary to meet the demands of the next, all-in concert to meet the obligations of our mission, which is to deliver the best customer experiences through simple, frictionless interfaces allowing them to focus on a great dining experience."

About OTG

OTG develops and operates restaurants and retail markets in airports throughout North America. With more than 350 locations across 22 terminals in 10 of the world's busiest airports, OTG is an industry leader. OTG combines world-class hospitality, award-winning cuisine, innovative design, and state-of-the-art technology to deliver a superior guest experience. Founded in Philadelphia in 1996, OTG serves hundreds of millions of passengers annually.

OTG develops and operates restaurants and retail markets in airports throughout North America. (PRNewsfoto/OTG Management) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OTG Management