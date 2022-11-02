iBASEt promotes Scott Baril to Chief Operating Officer

Company focuses on delivering best-in-class customer service during period of growth

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced the appointment of Scott Baril as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will focus on aligning operations and product development to meet the needs and expectations of customers during a period of growth.

"As a software as a service company, iBASEt is continuously investing in speeding up the value of delivery and product innovation to bring direct value to our customers. At this time, our momentum of growth has afforded iBASEt the opportunity to recommit to developing solutions that address the voice of our customers and ensure that our operations and direction is laser focused on directly addressing their needs," said Baril, COO, iBASEt. "I look forward to working closely with Sung Kim, our Chief Product and Technology Officer, and the whole of the iBASEt product development team to drive higher quality and performance for our customers."

"The quality and value of a product is determined by the customer that uses it. At iBASEt, Scott has worked hand-in-hand with our customers. He understands where customers excel, where their pain points exist, and how we can continue to deliver the best possible service," said Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBASEt, "We are proud to appoint Scott to this role, and we are confident in his ability to align product development and services to meet the needs of our customers and help guide the company to its next level of growth."

Baril has held leadership positions at iBASEt since 2018, recently serving as Chief Customer Officer, and previously as Vice President of Professional Services. During this time, he helped the organization improve professional services, customer service, and led internal restructuring efforts leading to a marked increased in revenue, time to value, and customer satisfaction.

Prior to iBASEt, Baril worked for Kinaxis, an advanced planning and digital supply chain software company. At Kinaxis, Baril most recently served as Vice President of Consulting Services. During his time there he helped the company transition product offerings from on-prem to SaaS solutions leading to a successful IPO in which he helped lead company operations to meet the shifting demands of the company's new and existing customer base.

