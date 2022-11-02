DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB UNVEILS NEWEST INNOVATION: THE DOUBLE HEADER ELECTRIC TRIMMER™

Guys, it's time to stop using the same tool to trim your face and your balls

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dollar Shave Club is announcing its latest game-changing innovation: the Double Header Electric Trimmer™… because men, it's time to quit letting your balls touch your face. Everyone knows that two heads are cleaner than one.

Dollar Shave Club (PRNewswire)

Almost 80% of men agree that having two separate trimmers for their face and down below is more hygienic. Yet until now, they've been forced to buy multiple, expensive tools to get the job done, or just use the same tool upstairs and downstairs because it's easier - even though it's gross.

Finally, Dollar Shave Club has created a single device with two separate and interchangeable heads: one to trim facial hair and one to groom groin and body hair. At an accessible price point with a 2-for-1 value, it's easier than ever to keep yourself groomed.

"The days of using the same tool upstairs and downstairs are over. Our new Double Header Electric Trimmer is here to make sure that men separate 'business' from 'pleasure' when trimming, " says Kerry Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer, Dollar Shave Club. "Dollar Shave Club is committed to offering high quality products at excellent value, and at two trims for the price of one, we're saving our guy some serious cheddar."

In a recent survey, Dollar Shave Club found that as the winter season approaches, over 50% of men say they're more likely to grow a beard, and almost 75% seek tools to maintain the shape of their beards. Of the four out of five men who trim 'downstairs' in the winter, the majority disclosed that they do so to maintain appearances and because they feel it's more hygienic.

The Double Header Electric Trimmer has a ceramic face blade designed for long-lasting sharpness, a pivoting body head with a stainless steel, self-sharpening blade to contour the body and help prevent painful hair tugs, rounded blade tips for ease and a diamond grip for control and comfort. Tired of losing power mid-trim? The cordless, waterproof Trimmer has a 90-minute battery life and comes with a LED battery percentage display. To ensure men have everything they need to trim north and south of the border, it comes with a charging stand, USB charging cable and premium travel bag.

The new Double Header Electric Trimmer™ is available now at Walmart.com for $70 and on November 3rd at DollarShaveClub.com.

About Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club started in 2011 by solving a huge problem in the shaving industry: shopping for razors sucked. The cost was too high, the experience too low. So we did what needed to be done: offered quality razors at affordable prices, delivered straight to your door. Since then, we've transformed into a multinational, omni-channel, lifestyle brand with retail presence nationwide. Our product portfolio provides solutions to all of your grooming problems and continues to be driven by a core, unwavering belief that everyone has the right to a great shave at a great price. Whether you've been with us from the start or just got here, everyone's welcome in the Club.

For more information visit www.dollarshaveclub.com or follow @DollarShaveClub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS

Amanda Zerbib

dsc@abmc-us.com

Dollar Shave Club (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dollar Shave Club