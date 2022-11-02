Chord Energy Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings, Declares Base and Variable Dividends, Issues Fourth Quarter Outlook

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) ("Chord", "Chord Energy" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, declared base and variable dividends and provided an updated outlook for the business. The Company completed the merger of equals transaction between Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis") and Whiting Petroleum Corporation ("Whiting") on July 1, 2022. The results for the third quarter of 2022 discussed within this release represent the consolidated results for Chord. The results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 include the consolidated results for Chord for the third quarter of 2022 plus the results of legacy Oasis for the period prior to completion of the merger of equals on July 1, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

3Q22 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Produced 172.5 MBoe/d in 3Q22, above the high-end of guidance released in August 2022 . Oil volumes of 96.2 MBo/d exceeded the mid-point of the guidance;

E&P and other CapEx was $230 .1MM in 3Q22, below the low-end of August 2022 guidance largely due to timing. Full year 2022 CapEx guidance is unchanged;

Combined LOE and GPT costs were below the mid-point of August 2022 guidance;

Net cash provided by operating activities was $783 .6MM and net income from continuing operations was $941 .6MM;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $564 .6MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) was $325 .7MM;

Total return of capital for 3Q22 set at 85% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow;

Declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $3.67 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022 ;

Repurchased approximately $125MM, or approximately 1.2MM shares during 3Q22 at a weighted average price per share of $106.25 ;

Cash of $658 .9MM exceeded debt of $400 .0MM, as of September 30, 2022 ;

Monetized 16MM units of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NASDAQ: CEQP) ("Crestwood") for net proceeds (pre-tax) of $428 .2MM. As of September 30, 2022 , Chord owned approximately 5MM Crestwood units (less than 5% of Crestwood's units outstanding);

Received $13 .7MM distributions from Crestwood in 3Q22 (included in Adjusted EBITDA);

Progressed integration activities associated with the merger. Chord continues to expect approximately $100MM or more of combined capital, operating and G&A synergies;

Published sustainability letter to stakeholders outlining Chord's commitment to transparent reporting of its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance. Highlights include reduced greenhouse gas ("GHG") and methane intensity, and improved freshwater intensity. We remain focused on reducing GHG and methane emissions, and enhancing best practices and training to minimize the likelihood of safety incidents among employees and contractors. The letter and ESG metrics for 2019, 2020, and 2021 can be found at https://www.chordenergy.com/sustainability/

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

"Chord Energy had strong operating performance in the third quarter which supported significant free cash flow and our peer-leading return of capital framework," said Danny Brown, Chord Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This performance combined with Chord's pristine balance sheet allows us to return to shareholders approximately $277MM, or 85% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow generated during the quarter. Additionally, we successfully monetized approximately 76% of our Crestwood ownership, unlocking additional value for our shareholders and further strengthening our balance sheet. Chord is making significant progress on the integration and remains confident in our ability to create a stronger, more efficient organization. Chord's deep economic inventory, strong margins, low leverage and capital discipline make for a compelling outlook. We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders while operating in a safe and sustainable manner."

3Q22 Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select 3Q22 operational and financial data compared to 3Q22 guidance released in August 2022.

Metric

3Q22 Actual

3Q22 Guidance Oil Volumes (Mbbl/d)

96.2

94.2 - 97.2 Total Volumes (Mboe/d)

172.5

162.5 - 167.5 Oil Premium to WTI ($/Bbl)

$1.63

$1.00 - $3.00 Gas and NGL Revenue ($/Boe)

$33.04

$28.00 - $32.00 LOE ($/Boe)

$9.86

$9.35 - $10.15 Cash GPT ($/Boe)(1)

$2.39

$2.25 - $3.05 Cash G&A ($MM)(1,2)

$16.3

$22.5 - $25.5 Production Taxes (% of oil, NGL and gas sales)

7.9 %

7.7% - 8.1% E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)(3)

$230.1

$265 - $295 Cash Interest ($MM)(1)

$8.9

$9.0 - $10.5

___________________

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly

comparable financial measures under GAAP. (2) Excludes $55.6MM of cash-related costs directly attributable to the merger for severance, advisory, legal and other fees. (3) Excludes capitalized interest of $1.3MM.

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $783.6MM and net income from continuing operations was $941.6MM ($21.84/diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA was $564.6MM, Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $325.7MM and Adjusted Net Income was $310.4MM ($7.20/diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Crestwood Ownership Update

On September 12, 2022, the Company sold 16,000,000 common units in Crestwood for pre-tax net proceeds of $428.2MM, representing approximately 76% of its ownership position. Chord expects to pay approximately $10MM – $15MM of cash taxes related to the divestment. Upon completion of the sale, on September 15, 2022, both Chord designated directors resigned from the Board of Directors of Crestwood Equity GP LLC, the general partner of Crestwood, pursuant to the terms of the director nomination agreement between the Company and Crestwood. The Company owns 4,985,668 Crestwood common units, representing less than 5% of Crestwood's issued and outstanding common units.

Updated Outlook

Chord is providing a 4Q22 outlook which reflects the Company's most recent forecasts. 3Q22 volumes were above the mid-point of guidance largely reflecting strong well performance; however, over the course of the quarter, Chord experienced delays in completing certain wells due to mechanical issues which shifted some CapEx from 3Q22 to 4Q22. FY22 CapEx estimate of $730MM – $750MM was reduced from the August update of $730MM – $760MM. Chord's fourth quarter volumes guidance reflects the delay in new wells coming online, additional downtime of surrounding wells shut-in to facilitate hydraulic fracturing operations and the impact of a power disruption which resulted in nearly half of Sanish ESPs being knocked offline. Total current production estimates for 2H22 are above the mid-point of August guidance.

The following table presents select operational and financial guidance for 4Q22.

Metric

4Q22 Oil Volumes (Mbbl/d)

97.5 – 100.5 Gas Volumes (MMcf/d)

217.0 – 223.0 NGL Volumes (Mbbl/d)

36.5 – 37.5 Total Volumes (Mboe/d)

170.0 – 175.0 Oil Premium to WTI ($/Bbl)

$0.50 – $2.50 Gas Realization (% of NYMEX)

65% – 75% NGL Realization (% of WTI)

25% – 35% LOE ($/Boe)

$9.20 – $10.00 Cash GPT ($/Boe)

$2.05 – $2.65 Cash G&A ($MM)(1)

$14.8 – $17.8 Production Taxes (% of oil, NGL and gas sales)

7.8% – 8.2% E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)

$170 – $200 Cash Interest ($MM)

$8.5 – $9.5

___________________

(1) Excludes merger-related costs.

4Q22 cash taxes are expected to approximate $10MM – $20MM, plus an additional $10MM – $15MM of cash taxes associated with the divestment of Crestwood units.

Select Operational and Financial Data

The following table presents select operational and financial data from continuing operations, unless otherwise noted, for the periods presented. Effective July 1, 2022, the Company reported crude oil, NGLs and natural gas on a three-stream basis. Periods prior to July 1, 2022 were reported on a two-stream basis. This change impacts the comparability between periods.



3Q22

2Q22

3Q21(1) Production data:









Crude oil (Bbl/d) 96,201

41,174

31,896 Natural gas (Mcf/d)(2) 225,524

137,431

119,448 NGLs (Bbl/d)(2) 38,693

—

— Total production (Boe/d)(2) 172,481

64,079

51,804 Percent crude oil 55.8 %

64.3 %

61.6 % Average sales prices:









Crude oil, without realized derivatives ($ per Bbl) $ 93.13

$ 111.79

$ 70.12 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl) 1.63

2.82

0.43 Crude oil, with realized derivatives ($ per Bbl) 73.34

78.71

43.81 Crude oil realized derivatives ($MM) (175.2)

(124.0)

(77.2) Natural gas, without realized derivatives ($ per Mcf)(2) 6.06

9.57

6.91 Natural gas, with realized derivatives ($ per Mcf)(2) 4.39

8.62

6.52 Natural gas realized derivatives ($MM) (34.7)

(11.9)

(4.3) NGL, without realized derivatives ($ per Bbl)(2) 29.82

—

— NGL, with realized derivatives ($ per Bbl)(2) 29.71

—

— NGL realized derivatives ($MM) (0.4)

—

— Selected financial data ($MM):









Revenues:









Crude oil revenues $ 824.3

$ 418.9

$ 205.7 Natural gas revenues(2) 125.7

119.7

75.7 NGL revenues(2) 106.2

—

— Purchased oil and gas sales 132.7

250.5

87.4 Other services revenues —

0.3

0.1 Total revenues $ 1,188.9

$ 789.4

$ 368.9 Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 783.6

$ 396.4

$ 294.4 Non-GAAP financial measures:









Adjusted EBITDA $ 564.6

$ 261.7

$ 116.4 Adjusted FCF 325.7

208.7

67.5 Adjusted Net Income 310.4

157.8

35.3 Select operating expenses:









Lease operating expenses ("LOE") $ 156.4

$ 67.7

$ 44.9 Gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT") 35.5

31.8

30.0 Purchased oil and gas expenses 132.6

252.1

85.8 Production taxes 83.5

40.1

18.4 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 141.0

42.1

24.0 Total select operating expenses $ 549.0

$ 433.8

$ 203.1

___________________

(1) The OMP Merger was completed on February 1, 2022 and qualified for reporting as a discontinued operation.

The amounts in the table above for 3Q21 were recast to reflect the results from continuing operations, except for net cash

provided by operating activities which was not required to be recast in accordance with GAAP. (2) Beginning in 3Q22, the Company reported crude oil, NGLs and natural gas on a three-stream basis. Prior to 3Q22, the

Company reported crude oil and natural gas (including NGLs) on a two-stream basis. This change impacts comparability between

periods.

Capital Expenditures

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") from continuing operations by category for the periods presented:



1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

YTD22 CapEx ($MM):













E&P $ 62.9

$ 46.0

$ 224.8

$ 333.7 Other(1) 0.6

0.9

6.6

8.1 Total E&P and other CapEx 63.5

46.9

231.4

341.8 Acquisitions(2,3) —

(4.8)

2.4

(2.4) Total CapEx $ 63.5

$ 42.1

$ 233.8

$ 339.4

___________________

(1) Includes capitalized interest of $0.6MM for 1Q22, $0.9MM for 2Q22 and $1.3MM for 3Q22. (2) 2Q22 includes customary post-close adjustments to the purchase price of the Company's acquisition of oil and gas

properties in the Williston Basin from Diamondback Energy Inc. (3) 3Q22 excludes amounts related to the merger of equals with Whiting.

Dividend Declaration

Chord declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $3.67 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022. The base-plus-variable dividend was declared in connection with Chord's previously announced plan to return 75%+ of capital to shareholders per quarter at leverage levels less than 0.5x. The total $3.67 per share dividend reflects a quarterly base dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock and quarterly variable dividend of $2.42 per share of common stock. Additional details regarding the calculation of the variable dividend can be found in the Company's new investor presentation located on its website.

Credit Facility Amendment

On October 31, 2022, Chord entered into its Second Amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, resulting in the borrowing base increasing from $2B to $2.75B and the elected commitment amount increasing from $800MM to $1B. On September 30, 2022, Chord had a cash balance of $658.9MM, no amounts drawn on its credit facility and $400.0MM of senior unsecured notes.

Conference Call Information



Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast: Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/zDjVxQAxY2m Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in: Dial-in: 888) 317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412) 317-6061 Conference ID: 6295781 A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the

call and will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022 by dialing: Replay dial-in: (877) 344-7529 Intl. replay: 412) 317-0088 Replay access: 6819360 The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at https://www.chordenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release concerning the merger between Oasis and Whiting, including any statements regarding Chord's credit facility, the results, effects, benefits and synergies of the merger, future opportunities for Chord, future financial performance and condition, guidance and any other statements regarding Chord's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Chord expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "estimate," "probable," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "would," "potential," "may," "might," "likely," "plan," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements include statements regarding Chord's plans and expectations with respect to the return of capital plan, the merger and the anticipated impact of the merger on Chord's results of operations, financial position, growth opportunities and competitive position.

These statements are based on certain assumptions made by Chord based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Chord, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger, the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of Oasis and Whiting, the effects of the business combination on Chord, including Chord's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans, the ability of Chord to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all, changes in crude oil NGL, and natural gas prices, war and political instability in Ukraine and the effect on commodity prices due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, developments in the global economy, the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as Chord's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting Chord's business, the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected following the consummation of the merger and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in Chord's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and Chord undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements. Additional information concerning other risk factors is also contained in the final prospectus and definitive proxy statement filed by the Company on May 24, 2022, Oasis' (now Chord's) and Whiting's most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K (as may be amended), subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. Chord is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.chordenergy.com.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021









(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 658,857

$ 172,114 Accounts receivable, net 717,149

377,202 Inventory 60,956

28,956 Prepaid expenses 13,339

6,016 Derivative instruments 3,061

— Other current assets 582

1,836 Current assets held for sale —

1,029,318 Total current assets 1,453,944

1,615,442 Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 4,926,278

1,395,837 Other property and equipment 75,434

48,981 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (345,648)

(124,386) Total property, plant and equipment, net 4,656,064

1,320,432 Derivative instruments 52,110

44,865 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 138,452

— Long-term inventory 22,009

17,510 Operating right-of-use assets 26,954

15,782 Deferred tax assets 183,495

— Other assets 22,107

12,756 Total assets $ 6,555,135

$ 3,026,787







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 32,709

$ 2,136 Revenues and production taxes payable 575,372

270,306 Accrued liabilities 476,636

150,674 Accrued interest payable 9,759

2,150 Derivative instruments 366,605

89,447 Advances from joint interest partners 3,609

1,892 Current operating lease liabilities 11,870

7,893 Other current liabilities 12,205

1,046 Current liabilities held for sale —

699,653 Total current liabilities 1,488,765

1,225,197 Long-term debt 393,782

392,524 Deferred tax liabilities —

7 Asset retirement obligations 119,757

57,604 Derivative instruments 37,898

115,282 Operating lease liabilities 14,380

6,724 Other liabilities 29,740

7,876 Total liabilities 2,084,322

1,805,214 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 120,000,000 shares authorized; 43,601,102

shares issued and 41,555,328 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022;

60,000,000 shares authorized, 20,147,199 shares issued and 19,276,181 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2021 438

200 Treasury stock, at cost: 2,045,774 shares at September 30, 2022 and 871,018 at

December 31, 2021 (224,845)

(100,000) Additional paid-in capital 3,469,622

863,010 Retained earnings 1,225,598

269,690 Chord share of stockholders' equity 4,470,813

1,032,900 Non-controlling interests —

188,673 Total stockholders' equity 4,470,813

1,221,573 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,555,135

$ 3,026,787

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(In thousands, except per share data) Revenues













Oil, NGL and gas revenues $ 1,056,146

$ 281,474

$ 2,088,215

$ 781,459 Purchased oil and gas sales 132,697

87,382

542,653

276,349 Other services revenues —

121

324

542 Total revenues 1,188,843

368,977

2,631,192

1,058,350 Operating expenses













Lease operating expenses 156,397

44,889

287,195

146,373 Other services expenses —

26

123

47 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 35,549

30,028

99,759

90,920 Purchased oil and gas expenses 132,625

85,828

546,310

275,789 Production taxes 83,535

18,445

159,473

50,933 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 141,047

23,975

227,856

83,976 Exploration and impairment 910

263

1,698

1,941 General and administrative expenses 102,226

20,088

151,415

61,500 Total operating expenses 652,289

223,542

1,473,829

711,479 Gain on sale of assets 755

5,405

2,595

228,473 Operating income 537,309

150,840

1,159,958

575,344 Other income (expense)













Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments 337,409

(101,790)

(128,766)

(550,342) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 75,093

—

38,977

— Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (8,645)

(7,156)

(22,810)

(23,444) Other income (expense) (864)

(139)

2,186

(793) Total other income (expense), net 402,993

(109,085)

(110,413)

(574,579) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 940,302

41,755

1,049,545

765 Income tax benefit 1,307

—

3,352

— Net income from continuing operations 941,609

41,755

1,052,897

765 Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to

Chord, net of income tax (59,858)

30,195

425,696

100,957 Net income attributable to Chord $ 881,751

$ 71,950

$ 1,478,593

$ 101,722 Basic earnings attributable to Chord per share:













Basic from continuing operations $ 22.79

$ 2.11

$ 39.28

$ 0.04 Basic from discontinued operations (1.45)

1.52

15.88

5.07 Basic total $ 21.34

$ 3.63

$ 55.16

$ 5.11 Diluted earnings attributable to Chord per share:













Diluted from continuing operations $ 21.84

$ 2.01

$ 37.02

$ 0.04 Diluted from discontinued operations (1.39)

1.45

14.97

4.92 Diluted total $ 20.45

$ 3.46

$ 51.99

$ 4.96 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 41,318

19,812

26,806

19,905 Diluted 43,107

20,786

28,438

20,508

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021









(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income including non-controlling interests $ 1,480,904

$ 129,376 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interests to net cash

provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 227,856

112,581 Gain on sale of assets (521,495)

(228,473) Impairment 1,073

5 Deferred income taxes 66,668

— Net loss on derivative instruments 128,766

550,342 Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (38,977)

— Equity-based compensation expenses 40,351

11,187 Deferred financing costs amortization and other 1,241

18,811 Working capital and other changes:





Change in accounts receivable, net (13,007)

(65,324) Change in inventory 2,199

2,408 Change in prepaid expenses 7,708

4,509 Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities 57,581

118,942 Change in other assets and liabilities, net 4,766

(9,618) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,445,634

644,746 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (303,140)

(143,201) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (148,363)

(74,500) Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested 155,728

373,892 Costs related to divestitures (11,368)

(2,785) Derivative settlements (487,394)

(242,437) Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 428,231

— Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 40,607

— Net cash used in investing activities (325,699)

(89,031) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 1,035,000

384,500 Principal payments on revolving credit facilities (1,020,000)

(884,500) Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes —

850,000 Cash paid to settle Whiting debt (2,154)

— Deferred financing costs (3,938)

(20,480) Proceeds from issuance of OMP common units, net of offering costs —

86,592 Common control transaction costs —

(5,453) Purchases of treasury stock (124,845)

(14,560) Tax withholding on vesting of equity-based awards (36,768)

— Dividends paid (500,106)

(102,123) Distributions to non-controlling interests —

(20,443) Payments on finance lease liabilities (570)

(1,107) Proceeds from warrants exercised 17,520

241 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (635,861)

272,667 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 484,074

828,382 Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period 174,783

20,226 End of period $ 658,857

$ 848,608 Supplemental non-cash transactions:





Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 41,348

$ 13,014 Change in asset retirement obligations 412

(389) Non-cash consideration exchanged in Whiting merger 2,585,211

— Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 568,312

— Note receivable from divestiture —

2,900 Contingent consideration from Permian Basin Sale —

32,860 Dividends payable 27,256

—

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are non-GAAP financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes that the foregoing are useful supplemental measures that provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities. However, these measures are not recognized by GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. From time to time, the Company provides forward-looking forecasts of these measures; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measures. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant. To see how the Company reconciles its historical presentations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit the Investors—Documents & Disclosures—Non-GAAP Reconciliation page on the Company's website at https://ir.chordenergy.com/non-gaap.

Cash GPT

The Company defines Cash GPT as gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT") expenses less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances and non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts classified as derivative instruments. Cash GPT is not a measure of GPT expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard to the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices, and without regard to the non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts classified as derivative instruments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(In thousands) GPT $ 35,549

$ 30,028

$ 99,759

$ 90,920 Pipeline imbalances (4,582)

547

(3,439)

1,656 Mark-to-market adjustments on derivative transportation

contracts 6,939

—

6,939

— Cash GPT $ 37,906

$ 30,575

$ 103,259

$ 92,576

Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as total general and administrative ("G&A") expenses less merger costs, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses attributable to shared service allocations and other non-cash charges. Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to the aforementioned charges, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash G&A for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(In thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 102,226

$ 20,088

$ 151,415

$ 61,500 Merger costs(1) (73,443)

—

(82,817)

— Equity-based compensation expenses (12,844)

(4,144)

(22,460)

(10,519) G&A expenses attributable to shared services —

(4,387)

(1,624)

(14,416) Other non-cash adjustments 369

(1,025)

(1,884)

(675) Cash G&A $ 16,308

$ 10,532

$ 42,630

$ 35,890

___________________

(1) Includes costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting, including $55.6 million and $65.0 million of

cash-related costs for severance, advisory, legal and other fees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022,

respectively, as well as $17.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 related to the non-cash

acceleration of equity-based compensation expenses for certain officers terminated immediately upon completion of the

merger.

Cash Interest

The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its operating activities and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(In thousands) Interest expense $ 8,645

$ 7,156

$ 22,810

$ 23,444 Capitalized interest 1,323

578

2,803

1,539 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,097)

(825)

(2,816)

(12,791) Cash Interest $ 8,871

$ 6,909

$ 22,797

$ 12,192

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), merger costs, exploration expenses and impairment expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, plus cash distributions from Oasis Midstream Partners LP ("OMP"). The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations less Cash Interest and E&P and other capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest and acquisition capital).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income or cash flows from operating activities as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following tables present reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(In thousands) Net income including non-controlling interests $ 881,751

$ 83,332

$ 1,480,904

$ 129,376 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 8,645

18,153

26,495

49,421 Income tax (benefit) expense 58,551

—

97,728

— Depreciation, depletion and amortization 141,047

33,623

227,856

112,581 Merger costs(1) 73,443

—

82,817

— Exploration and impairment 910

263

1,698

1,941 Gain on sale of assets (755)

(5,405)

(521,495)

(228,473) Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (337,409)

101,790

128,766

550,342 Realized derivative instruments (210,228)

(81,443)

(431,332)

(160,018) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (75,093)

—

(38,977)

— Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 13,746

—

40,607

— Equity-based compensation expenses 12,844

4,287

22,507

11,187 Other non-cash adjustments (2,842)

816

(2,570)

164 Adjusted EBITDA 564,610

155,416

1,115,004

466,521 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations —

(57,980)

(12,296)

(169,448) Cash distributions from OMP and DevCo Interests —

18,954

—

52,828 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 564,610

116,390

1,102,708

349,901 Cash Interest (8,871)

(6,909)

(22,797)

(12,192) E&P and other capital expenditures (230,069)

(41,973)

(338,997)

(123,035) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 325,670

$ 67,508

$ 740,914

$ 214,674















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 783,643

$ 294,383

$ 1,445,634

$ 644,746 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 8,645

18,153

26,495

49,421 Current tax expense (8,125)

—

31,059

— Merger costs(1) 55,600

—

64,973

— Exploration expenses (163)

263

625

1,936 Realized derivative instruments (210,228)

(81,443)

(431,332)

(160,018) Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 13,746

—

40,607

— Deferred financing costs amortization and other 2,052

(2,523)

(1,242)

(18,811) Changes in working capital (77,718)

(74,233)

(59,245)

(50,917) Other non-cash adjustments (2,842)

816

(2,570)

164 Adjusted EBITDA 564,610

155,416

1,115,004

466,521 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations —

(57,980)

(12,296)

(169,448) Cash distributions from OMP and DevCo Interests —

18,954

—

52,828 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 564,610

116,390

1,102,708

349,901 Cash Interest (8,871)

(6,909)

(22,797)

(12,192) E&P and other capital expenditures (230,069)

(41,973)

(338,997)

(123,035) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 325,670

$ 67,508

$ 740,914

$ 214,674

___________________

(1) Includes costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting, including $55.6 million and $65.0 million of

cash-related costs for severance, advisory, legal and other fees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022,

respectively, as well as $17.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 related to the non-cash

acceleration of equity-based compensation costs for certain officers terminated immediately upon completion of the

merger.





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord as net income attributable to Chord after adjusting for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, non-cash changes in the fair value of our investment in an unconsolidated affiliate, impairment and other similar non-cash charges, (2) merger costs and (3) the impact of taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP.

The Company calculates earnings per share under the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation formula that computes earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share is calculated as (i) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord (ii) less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (iii) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the periods presented.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income attributable to Chord to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings attributable to Chord per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Chord $ 881,751

$ 71,950

$ 1,478,593

$ 101,722 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (337,409)

101,790

128,766

550,342 Realized derivative instruments (210,228)

(81,443)

(431,332)

(160,018) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (75,093)

—

(38,977)

— Distributions from investment in unconsolidated

affiliate 13,746

—

40,607

— Impairment 1,073

—

1,073

5 Merger costs(1) 73,443

—

82,817

— Gain on sale of assets (755)

(5,405)

(521,495)

(228,473) Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,097

1,072

2,986

14,100 Other non-cash adjustments (2,842)

816

(2,570)

164 Tax impact(2) 131,708

(4,177)

180,502

(39,767) Other tax adjustments(3) (166,041)

(18,857)

(275,358)

(29,585) Adjusted net income attributable to Chord 310,450

65,746

645,612

208,490 Adjusted net income attributable to Chord from

discontinued operations —

(30,445)

(6,142)

(102,248) Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to

participating securities (43)

—

(24)

— Adjusted net income attributable to Chord from

continuing operations $ 310,407

$ 35,301

$ 639,446

$ 106,242















Diluted earnings attributable to Chord per share $ 20.45

$ 3.46

$ 51.99

$ 4.96 Gain on sale of assets (0.02)

(0.26)

(18.34)

(11.14) Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (7.83)

4.90

4.53

26.84 Realized derivative instruments (4.88)

(3.92)

(15.17)

(7.80) Net loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (1.74)

—

(1.37)

— Distributions from investment in unconsolidated

affiliate 0.32

—

1.43

— Merger costs(1) 1.70

—

2.91

— Impairment 0.02

—

0.04

— Amortization of deferred financing costs 0.03

0.05

0.11

0.69 Other non-cash adjustments (0.06)

0.04

(0.09)

— Tax impact(2) 3.06

(0.20)

6.35

(1.94) Other tax adjustments(3) (3.85)

(0.91)

(9.68)

(1.44) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per

Share 7.20

3.16

22.71

10.17 Adjusted Diluted Earnings From Discontinued

Operations Attributable to Chord Per Share —

(1.46)

(0.22)

(4.99) Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to

participating securities —

—

—

— Adjusted Diluted Earnings From Continuing

Operations Attributable to Chord Per Share $ 7.20

$ 1.70

$ 22.49

$ 5.18















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 43,107

20,786

28,438

20,508















Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(2) 24.5 %

24.8 %

24.5 %

22.6 %

___________________

(1) Includes costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting, including $55.6 million and $65.0 million of

cash-related costs for severance, advisory, legal and other fees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022,

respectively, as well as $17.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 related to the non-cash

acceleration of equity-based compensation costs for certain officers terminated immediately upon completion of the

merger. (2) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash

and non-recurring items. (3) Other tax adjustments relate to the change in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, which is adjusted to reflect the

tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes its impact.

View original content:

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.